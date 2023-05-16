The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli students in severe decline in reading orientation - int'l report

The PIRLS study is conducted every five years and assesses the reading literacy of fourth graders around the world.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: MAY 16, 2023 12:33
Students sitting in a classroom in Israel. (photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)
Students sitting in a classroom in Israel.
(photo credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

Israeli fourth-graders have been exhibiting a sharp decline in the past seven years in their level of proficiency in the mother tongue, according to a Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS) that was published on Tuesday.

The PIRLS study is conducted every five years and assesses the reading literacy of fourth graders around the world. This year's study included some 200 schools in Israel and tested the kids' literacy with two texts - a story and a scientific text. The students were given texts in Hebrew or Arabic depending on the schools they attend.

The results that were published on Tuesday showed that while Israel remains slightly over the global average, it is also closer to the level it was at in 2001 than before COVID-19.

Furthermore, the rate of children with high-level orientation sank by 11% while those with a low level rose by eight percent.

How does Israel compare to the rest of the world?

Following the new results, Israel now ranks at number 30 among the OECD countries.

CLASSROOM SHORTAGE: Ongoing problem. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90) CLASSROOM SHORTAGE: Ongoing problem. (credit: GERSHON ELINSON/FLASH90)

However, Israel is not alone. The only countries in the report that exhibited improvement were Egypt, Oman, Singapore, Hong Kong and France. The rest lost at least one point with a global average of eight points lost. Israel, in comparison, lost 20.

The report noted that the children in question were in second grade during the first COVID lockdown and in third grade during the second and third lockdowns. It also added that "it's likely COVID had a significant effect on the results, but it's important to remember that we cannot measure which changes occurred in accomplishments in that time."

"The data shows the crisis that the education system is in," said Education Minister Yoav Kisch. "Our mission is to get the system back on track with an emphasis on outstanding students and helping the grades that were especially harmed by COVID. We have a difficult task and a big responsibility ahead of us."

The Education Ministry told The Jerusalem Post that a plan will be presented in the near future to address the issue and claimed that Kisch had put an emphasis on outstanding students instead of struggling students because that is what would be helpful to the latter.

"Everyone will be addressed, and as part of the plan, of course, there's a desire to strengthen the outstanding [students] so that they can continue to succeed, and that's how you raise the whole system," the ministry said.



Tags Israel education oecd Yoav Kisch report
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during ‘The Jerusalem Post’ conference titled ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week.
3

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
4

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
5

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by