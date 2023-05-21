The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Great achievement for Professor Yosef Shiloh from Tel Aviv University

Professo Shiloh was elected as an international member of the US National Academy of Sciences.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 21, 2023 17:11
Professor Yosef Shiloh (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Professor Yosef Shiloh
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)

Professor Emeritus Yosef Shiloh from TAU’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine was elected an international member of the US National Academy of Sciences (NAS). The Academy includes approximately 2,500 American scientists from all fields of science and another approximately 500 foreign scientists from all over the world. Prof. Shiloh is the 43rd Israeli researcher elected to NAS, alongside Nobel laureates Prof. Ada Yonath, Prof. Dan Shechtman and Prof. Aaron Ciechanover. Prof. Shiloh is the Incumbent of the David and Inez Myers Chair for Cancer Genetics in the Department of Human Molecular Genetics and Biochemistry in the Sackler Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University.

Prof. Shiloh received the exciting news while attending a conference in Boston. He has been the recipient of the EMET Prize, the Israel Prize, and the Clowes Award for Outstanding Cancer Research - the most important prize awarded by the American Association for Cancer Research, which has thousands of cancer researchers as members. Being elected to the Academy is a particular honor, as it reflects widespread recognition by all the members of the Academy, from a variety of scientific fields. The acceptance bar for non-American members is particularly high, adding to the prestige of “international" members.The US National Academy of Sciences advises the American government and nation on matters of science, engineering and medicine, based on a charter granted to it by Congress and signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. Membership in the Academy is lifelong, and up to 120 scientists from the USA and up to 30 foreign scientists are elected to the Academy each year. 

Prof. Shiloh: "It is a great honor and I thank the Academy members for recognizing our work. NAS is a body whose opinion is heard and given consideration and I hope that the opinion of the Israeli Academy of Sciences and Humanities, of which I am a member, will be heard here in a similar way. In the US, the president, the administration and the public listen to what the Academy says, and hence the weight that the Americans attribute to membership in this institution." 

Prof. Karen Avraham, Dean of the Sackler Faculty of Medicine:” This is a tremendous honor for us in the Department and the Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University. Prof Yosef Shiloh’s research has made a seminal and remarkable contribution in the area of a rare but devastating genetic disease, ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T), with far-reaching implications for DNA repair and cancer. Most compelling, what drove Prof. Shiloh every step of the way was his compassion for the patients. The main theme of his work can be summarized in the title of a lecture that he has delivered to numerous audiences over the years: “Investigation of Rare Genetic Disorders: A Mission for Human Welfare and a Steppingstone in Understanding our Biology”. Prof. Shiloh continues to explore the connection between A-T, neurodegeneration and aging in search of new treatment modalities for A-T, as well as to devote his efforts to educating the public about the medical and social implications of the genome revolution.”

Next year Prof. Shiloh will participate in a ceremony in honor of the members selected this year, which will be held at the Academy House in Washington, DC.



Tags tel aviv university science research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
3

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
4

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by