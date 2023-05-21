Great achievement for Professor Yosef Shiloh from Tel Aviv University

Professor Emeritus Yosef Shiloh from TAU’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine was elected an international member of the US National Academy of Sciences (NAS). The Academy includes approximately 2,500 American scientists from all fields of science and another approximately 500 foreign scientists from all over the world. Prof. Shiloh is the 43rd Israeli researcher elected to NAS, alongside Nobel laureates Prof. Ada Yonath, Prof. Dan Shechtman and Prof. Aaron Ciechanover. Prof. Shiloh is the Incumbent of the David and Inez Myers Chair for Cancer Genetics in the Department of Human Molecular Genetics and Biochemistry in the Sackler Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University.

Prof. Shiloh received the exciting news while attending a conference in Boston. He has been the recipient of the EMET Prize, the Israel Prize, and the Clowes Award for Outstanding Cancer Research - the most important prize awarded by the American Association for Cancer Research, which has thousands of cancer researchers as members. Being elected to the Academy is a particular honor, as it reflects widespread recognition by all the members of the Academy, from a variety of scientific fields. The acceptance bar for non-American members is particularly high, adding to the prestige of “international" members.The US National Academy of Sciences advises the American government and nation on matters of science, engineering and medicine, based on a charter granted to it by Congress and signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863. Membership in the Academy is lifelong, and up to 120 scientists from the USA and up to 30 foreign scientists are elected to the Academy each year.

Prof. Shiloh: "It is a great honor and I thank the Academy members for recognizing our work. NAS is a body whose opinion is heard and given consideration and I hope that the opinion of the Israeli Academy of Sciences and Humanities, of which I am a member, will be heard here in a similar way. In the US, the president, the administration and the public listen to what the Academy says, and hence the weight that the Americans attribute to membership in this institution."

Prof. Karen Avraham, Dean of the Sackler Faculty of Medicine:” This is a tremendous honor for us in the Department and the Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University. Prof Yosef Shiloh’s research has made a seminal and remarkable contribution in the area of a rare but devastating genetic disease, ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T), with far-reaching implications for DNA repair and cancer. Most compelling, what drove Prof. Shiloh every step of the way was his compassion for the patients. The main theme of his work can be summarized in the title of a lecture that he has delivered to numerous audiences over the years: “Investigation of Rare Genetic Disorders: A Mission for Human Welfare and a Steppingstone in Understanding our Biology”. Prof. Shiloh continues to explore the connection between A-T, neurodegeneration and aging in search of new treatment modalities for A-T, as well as to devote his efforts to educating the public about the medical and social implications of the genome revolution.”

Next year Prof. Shiloh will participate in a ceremony in honor of the members selected this year, which will be held at the Academy House in Washington, DC.