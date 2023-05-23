N12 reporter threatened ahead of airing of interview on Ben-Gvir

N12 reporter Omri Asenheim received anonymous threatening messages on Monday ahead of an episode of Uvda (fact) scheduled to air on Tuesday for which he interviewed former Shin Bet agent Avishai Raviv, according to Walla.

The episode was set to center around Raviv who was an undercover agent in the Jewish affairs division of the agency. In promos for the episode aired by N12 earlier in the week, Raviv could be seen talking about National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, saying that Ben-Gvir had always enjoyed attention in the media.

The promo teases Raviv discussing his time undercover in the Kach political party which was later designated as a terror organization by Israel, the US and Japan. Raviv mentions a hunger strike that he and Ben-Gvir, who used to be the youth leader in the party, had led at the Temple Mount.

This is Raviv's first time ever giving an interview on his work in the Shin Bet.

Following the promo's airing, Asenheim and other Uvda officials began receiving threatening messages.

Former Shin Bet agent Avishai Raviv. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Uvda previously interviewed a woman who knew Ben-Gvir

A year ago, N12 journalist Ilana Dayan interviewed Rony Chen for an episode of Uvda. In her youth, Chen was part of the violent Price Tag group which carries out violent attacks against Palestinians and Israeli Arabs. In the episode, she described various attacks that she was involved in and claimed that Ben-Gvir knew about and even helped plan many of the attacks.

After the episode aired, Ben-Gvir threatened legal action against Dayan and Chen, claiming that they defamed him and that Chen had lied about him. Walla reports that after the episode aired, people involved in the program received anonymous threatening messages.

In 2007, Ben-Gvir was convicted of incitement to racism and support of terrorism.

N12 refused Walla's request for comment.