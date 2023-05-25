The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli officials met UN Chief on Children and Armed Conflict blacklist

The UN had warned Israel and the Palestinian Authority last year that both governments could be blacklisted in this year’s report.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MAY 25, 2023 13:56
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the media prior to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference in New York City, New York, US, August 1, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the media prior to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty review conference in New York City, New York, US, August 1, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DAVID 'DEE' DELGADO)

Israeli officials pushing to ensure that the Jewish state is not blacklisted in the United Nation's Children and Armed Conflict report due to be published in the coming months met this week with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“There is, understandably, a lot of interest in different parts of that report,” Guterres’ spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York on Wednesday when quizzed about the meeting.

“I just ask for everybody's patience to wait” for the report’s release “which should be late June or early July,” he added.

Involvement of UN Ambassador from Israel Gilad Erdan 

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Major General Ghassan Alian spoke with Guterres in New York on Tuesday to provide him with data regarding Palestinian casualties during IDF military operations in advance of the report’s release.

“We presented the Secretary-General with clear data proving that the majority of Palestinian minors killed in the past year were involved in acts of violence and terrorism,” Erdan said.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan lights a candle to commemorate Israel’s Memorial Day during his speech to a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on ''The Middle East, including the Palestinian question'' at UN headquarters in New York City, US, April 25, 2023. (credit: Mike Segar/Reuters) Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan lights a candle to commemorate Israel’s Memorial Day during his speech to a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on ''The Middle East, including the Palestinian question'' at UN headquarters in New York City, US, April 25, 2023. (credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

“This information was omitted from the UN data, along with the fact that terrorist organizations use Palestinian children as human shields and fire missiles and rockets from densely populated areas,” he added.

"Whoever is responsible for the incitement and recruitment of minors for murder and terrorism is the one who should be included on the blacklist, not the IDF, which is the most moral army in the world,” Erdan stated.

Israeli officials similarly provided such information to the special representative of the UN secretary-general for children and armed conflict Virginia Gamba when she visited Israel in December. Neither Erdan's office nor the IDF has released that data to the public.

The UN had warned Israel and the Palestinian Authority last year that both governments could be blacklisted in this year’s report if steps were not taken to protect children in armed conflict. 

Last year's UN report

Last year’s report called out both Israel and Palestinian armed groups for failing to protect children in armed conflict but noted that the reporting period had included the 11-day Gaza war in 2021. The UN, therefore, had not included Israel in its annex at the back of the report dubbed “the blacklist” which cites the most problematic countries.

It had warned both Israeli and Palestinian armed groups, that if the situation were to be repeated in 2022, they would be blacklisted. The Palestinian armed groups in question were: Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigade and the Al-Quds Brigades.

According to the report, 86 Palestinian children and two Israeli children were killed in violence due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The report did not distinguish between non-combatants and combatants and or terror victims. 

It noted that the 17 Palestinian child fatalities in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2021 were “killed by Israeli forces using live ammunition mainly during demonstrations (9) or in retaliation to alleged or attempted attacks on Israeli civilians or forces.”

The report explained that Israel was working with the UN to prevent child fatalities and casualties, but Palestinian armed groups had not engaged with the UN on the issue. 

In a press conference last year after the report's release Gamba said 80% of the child fatalities and casualties were related to the Gaza conflict, but that otherwise the numbers had decreased over a three-year period.



Tags Gaza United Nations children gilad erdan Antonio Guterres Gaza-Israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

White supremacists sentenced for plan to attack US electric substations

An electrical substation.
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

This time, every Jew is with George Soros

Billionaire investor George Soros arrives at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by