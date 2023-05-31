Petah Tikva man runs over, stabs man who 'put spell on his daughter'

A 40-year-old resident of Petah Tikva was arrested by Israel Police on suspicion that he ran over another man with his car and then stabbed him with a knife, because he thought the victim had "put a spell" on his daughter.

The man was indicted in the district court in Lod for causing serious injury under aggravating circumstances on Tuesday, at the end of a police investigation.

The Petah Tikva police began an investigation about a week and a half ago after receiving a report about a man who was run over by a car while riding an electric bike. Their suspicion that the incident was an attack grew, after stab marks were discovered on the victim's stomach.

The police then was able to arrest the suspect in Petah Tikva. The investigation revealed that the man believed that the victim had "bewitched" his daughter by casting a spell against her.

The suspect obtained the victim's address and sought him out

In response, the suspect bought a knife in a store in Petah Tikva and then attempted to obtain the victim's adress.

An Israel Police forensic investigator is seen at the scene of the crime in Beit Shemesh on October 30, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

As part his attempts, he even posed as an emissary of a Rabbi to convince the victim's brother to give up the adress, which he then did.

Finally, the suspect identified the victim riding on a bike, hit him with his car intentionally and proceeded to stab him.

The suspect was arrested by investigators of the Petah Tikva police's crime unit and his detention was extended according to the needs of the investigation.