The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Petah Tikva man runs over, stabs man who 'put spell on his daughter'

The investigation revealed that the man believed that the victim had "bewitched" his daughter by casting a spell against her.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 31, 2023 00:24

Updated: MAY 31, 2023 00:27
Photo of a helmet lying on ground with bicycle trapped underneath a car in the background during a road traffic accident involving a bike crash. (illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Photo of a helmet lying on ground with bicycle trapped underneath a car in the background during a road traffic accident involving a bike crash. (illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A 40-year-old resident of Petah Tikva was arrested by Israel Police on suspicion that he ran over another man with his car and then stabbed him with a knife, because he thought the victim had "put a spell" on his daughter.

The man was indicted in the district court in Lod for causing serious injury under aggravating circumstances on Tuesday, at the end of a police investigation.

The Petah Tikva police began an investigation about a week and a half ago after receiving a report about a man who was run over by a car while riding an electric bike. Their suspicion that the incident was an attack grew, after stab marks were discovered on the victim's stomach.

The police then was able to arrest the suspect in Petah Tikva. The investigation revealed that the man believed that the victim had "bewitched" his daughter by casting a spell against her.

The suspect obtained the victim's address and sought him out

In response, the suspect bought a knife in a store in Petah Tikva and then attempted to obtain the victim's adress.

An Israel Police forensic investigator is seen at the scene of the crime in Beit Shemesh on October 30, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE) An Israel Police forensic investigator is seen at the scene of the crime in Beit Shemesh on October 30, 2021 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

As part his attempts, he even posed as an emissary of a Rabbi to convince the victim's brother to give up the adress, which he then did.

Finally, the suspect identified the victim riding on a bike, hit him with his car intentionally and proceeded to stab him.

The suspect was arrested by investigators of the Petah Tikva police's crime unit and his detention was extended according to the needs of the investigation.



Tags Israel Police crime petah tikva stabbing Car ramming
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
2

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
5

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by