Netanyahu trial: Week of calm ahead before Lapid, Milchan testimonies

Lapid is set to take the stand next Monday, and Milchan will give his a few weeks later.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 3, 2023 22:20

Updated: JUNE 3, 2023 22:26
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU arrives at the Jerusalem District Court for a hearing in his trial, in May. The writer asks: What will Netanyahu need to concede in exchange for his get-out-of-jail-free card? (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU arrives at the Jerusalem District Court for a hearing in his trial, in May. The writer asks: What will Netanyahu need to concede in exchange for his get-out-of-jail-free card?
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

There will be no hearings on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trials this week, but June is expected to see testimonies from opposition leader Yair Lapid and Israeli businessman Arnon Milchan.

Lapid is set to take the stand next Monday, the prosecution said on Wednesday and is to testify on tax laws pertaining to Case 1000.

Milchan, who according to the allegations of Case 1000 gave expensive gifts to the Netanyahu family in return for the prime minister’s aid in his affairs, is set to give his remote testimony on June 25. Milchan’s testimonies are expected to last around two weeks.

The businessman’s testimonies were originally scheduled to begin on June 18, but were shifted last Sunday at the request of the prosecution. It has yet to have been decided who will testify the week between Lapid and Milchan’s testimonies.

Milchan to testify via video call from London

Some of the logistics of Milchan’s testimony still need to be organized.

State Witness Ari Harow arrives to testify in the trial against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a court hearing, at the District Court in Jerusalem on May 9, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) State Witness Ari Harow arrives to testify in the trial against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a court hearing, at the District Court in Jerusalem on May 9, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The testimony will be given by video call from the Israeli embassy in London. The businessman had claimed to be too ill to travel, and due to his centrality to the “gifts affair” the Jerusalem District Court decided that it would permit a remote testimony. The court said that if there were technical issues with the testimony, they may have to change the format. Lawyers from each side will be on site.

The court also permitted “the presence of the accused and a first-degree relative” on May 23 at the request of the Netanyahu legal team. Sara Netanyahu is expected to be present at Milchan’s cross-examination. However, the Movement for Quality Government has called for public funds not to be used to finance the prime minister’s wife’s flight to London.

The previous weeks saw a flurry of testimonies largely connected to Case 1000. On Wednesday, four of Milchan’s accountants had taken the stand, and on Tuesday three witnesses from the Israel Tax Authority gave remarks on tax exemptions for returning residents.

Former Netanyahu chief of staff Ari Harow gave his last day of testimony on Monday. He was cross-examined by Yediot Aharonot publisher Arnon Moses’s attorneys on Case 2000, in which Netanyahu is accused of facilitating legislation that would limit a rival paper in exchange for favorable coverage.

Harow was also cross-examined by the defense on Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is accused of promoting regulations that would favor the interests of Bezeq owner Shaul Elovitch in exchange for positive news coverage. 



