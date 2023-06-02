The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Benny Gantz regains decisive lead in new Israeli poll

According to the poll, the National Unity Party would garner 29 mandates to Likud's 26.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 2, 2023 06:00
MK BENNY Gantz speaks to the media in Sderot last week. Yair Lapid may prefer chaos, and Benjamin Netanyahu may prefer delay, but that’s why their polls keep plummeting while Gantz’s is rising, says the writer. (photo credit: FLASH90)
MK BENNY Gantz speaks to the media in Sderot last week. Yair Lapid may prefer chaos, and Benjamin Netanyahu may prefer delay, but that’s why their polls keep plummeting while Gantz’s is rising, says the writer.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

A new poll published Thursday posited that Benny Gantz's National Unity Party would win out over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud if elections were held today.

According to the poll, conducted by Panels Politics for Maariv, the National Unity Party would garner 29 mandates to Likud's 26. Overall, the current coalition would reduce to 52 seats while the opposition would grow to 68.

Were the Labor and Meretz parties to merge, the new poll determined that together they would receive a total of 8 seats. 

A Labor-Meretz merger would also effectively eliminate the possibility that both parties fail to reach the requisite amount of votes for a seat in Knesset, which is what happened to the Meretz party in the latest round of elections. 

The issue of prime ministership

The question of prime ministership maintains the same answer as previous polls: Benny Gantz is in the lead with 43% of respondents ranking him as their first choice for prime minister. 39% of respondents stated they would like Benjamin Netanyahu to continue in his current role. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, standing in front of Israeli flags, leads the weekly government conference, held at the Western Wall tunnels in Jerusalem's Old City on May 21, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, standing in front of Israeli flags, leads the weekly government conference, held at the Western Wall tunnels in Jerusalem's Old City on May 21, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

According to the poll, 14% of Israelis who voted for the parties currently in the coalition hold Gantz in higher esteem than Netanyahu and would prefer him as prime minister. 

Yesh Atid, Shas, United Torah Judaism, Chadash-Ta'al, Religious Zionism and Yisrael Beitenu all maintained their numbers of projected mandates from the last poll, which was conducted on May 24, 2023. Mansour Abbas' Ra'am party gained one seat, reaching a total of five, while Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit lost a seat, leaving it at four. The Meretz party, which is not currently in government, lost a seat since the last poll and now has a projected four mandates. 

The survey was conducted on a representative sample of the Israeli population over the age of 18 consisting of 506 respondents. 



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections Likud israeli politics likud party poll National Unity Party
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Roger Waters dresses up as SS officer, compares Anne Frank to Abu Akleh

Former rock band "Pink Floyd" musician Roger Waters performs on stage during his tour, at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, US, September 18, 2022.
3

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
4

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
5

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by