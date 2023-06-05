The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Knesset Speaker Ohana to fly to Morocco on Wednesday for historic visit

Ohana is expected to meet with the president of the Moroccan parliament, Rashid Talbi Al-Alami.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JUNE 5, 2023 09:52

Updated: JUNE 5, 2023 09:56
Likud MK Amir Ohana vote at a Likud polling station in Jerusalem on August 10, 2022 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Likud MK Amir Ohana vote at a Likud polling station in Jerusalem on August 10, 2022
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Knesset Speaker MK Amir Ohana (Likud) will embark on Wednesday on a visit to the Moroccan parliament, the first ever official visit by an Israeli in his position to the parliament of a Muslim country, the Knesset announced on Monday morning.

During the visit, Ohana is expected to meet with the president of the Moroccan parliament, Rashid Talbi Al-Alami, along with the head of the Israel-Morocco parliamentary friendship group and other members of the Moroccan parliament.

Ohana and Al-Alami will give statements to the press, and also sign an official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) intended to develop parliamentary cooperation in order to strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Ohana to meet with local Jewish leaders

Ohana is also scheduled to meet with senior members of the Moroccan government, as well as with the leaders of the local Jewish community.

Workers carry a flag in preparation for ''The Negev Summit'' to be hosted by Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Foreign Ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt in Sde Boker, Israel, March 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN) Workers carry a flag in preparation for ''The Negev Summit'' to be hosted by Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the Foreign Ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt in Sde Boker, Israel, March 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

"The visit was made possible thanks to the groundbreaking leadership of the king of Morocco, Muhammad the Sixth," Ohana said in a statement.

"The dream of peace with Muslim countries has always beat in our hearts, and how appropriate that out of all of these countries – the kingdom of Morocco is the first to invite one of the symbols of government, the head of the State of Israel's legislature, who also happens to be of Moroccan descent, for an official visit to its parliament.

"History is being made in front of our eyes and announcing the strengthening of ties between the two countries, closeness between the two peoples, and a widening of the circle of peace," Ohana concluded.



