Haifa woman indicted for allegedly attacking, robbing elderly women

The suspect attempted to resist arrest while smoking a suspected illegal substance.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 11, 2023 19:15
Woman in handcuffs, illustrative.
Woman in handcuffs, illustrative.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A police spokesperson announced on Sunday that they had indicted a Haifa resident for attacking several elderly women in the city and stealing their property.

The police opened the investigation on May 30 after receiving a report of an assault on a Haifa resident and theft of her property.

The investigation showed that in one of the cases, the 61-year-old victim encountered the victim while walking down the street. The suspect then allegedly attacked her, hitting her and attempting to take her bag, while threatening her.

In another case, the suspect allegedly pushed a 69-year-old woman into her apartment, knocking her down and kicking her before then taking property and cash from the apartment.

According to the indictment, the suspect attacked the victims while making additional threats, causing them bruises and taking their property.



Suspect resisted arrest

At the end of the investigation, the Haifa Police Department revealed the identity of the suspect. When police arrived at the suspect's house, she refused to open the door and disobeyed police instructions.

Police say she also attempted to smoke an illegal substance while in their presence.

The police arrested the 34-year-old suspect and her detention was extended multiple times.



