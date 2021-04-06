The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Haifa man creates new whistle to prevent boar attacks

"I use the whistle when I meet wild boar in an aggressive situation, say a mom and her babies."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 6, 2021 01:46
A woman stands next to a wild boar roaming in a residential area in Haifa after the government ordered residents to stay home to fight the spread of coronavirus. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Haifa resident Alon Gilad has created a special whistle to deter wild board, Haifa paper Colbo News reported last week. Gilad, a mechanical engineer who is studying for a Master’s degree in bio-medical engineering, told Colbo News that his agenda is to make Haifa residents feel safe again.
Gilad told Colbo News that the idea came to him because of all the wild boar he encounters when he runs in Haifa in the evenings. "I run into boar all the time," said Gilad. "I use the whistle when I meet them in an aggressive situation, say a mom and her babies."
Late last year a 48-year-old woman was moderately injured after being knocked down by a charging wild boar while hiking in Ofer Forest.
The number of wild boar in northern and central Israel has been rising in recent years, as evidenced by increasing reports of attacks against humans by the highly territorial animal, mainly in the city of Haifa, which has become the unfortunate boar attack capital of Israel.
Boar sightings have become more frequent, especially since the coronavirus outbreak, as people tend to stay indoors more, leaving streets empty for the boars to roam.
Celia Jean contributed to this report.


