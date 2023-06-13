The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli girl hospitalized for rat bites as infestation plagues Bnei Brak

The city of Bnei Brak has for months suffered an infestation of rats, which has led to multiple incidents of children being hospitalized after rat bites.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 20:10
Rats (illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Rats (illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

A two-year-old girl was bitten by rats while she slept in her bed and had to be transported to a hospital in the city of Bnei Brak on Tuesday, as a rat infestation continues to plague the city.

The girl's family heard her scream and then found her bleeding from rat bites all over her body, the girl's father said. They then hurried to the clinic, where it was decided to hospitalize her immediately.

According to the father, they had warned and alerted the municipality multiple times, but they "simply didn't do anything. We are afraid to return home, the situation has to change. One of the children might die because of this," he warned.

"We are afraid to return home, the situation has to change. One of the children might die because of this."

Father of the injured child

The city of Bnei Brak has suffered an infestation of rats, which has led to multiple incidents of people being bitten by the rodents.

Among recent incidents, a two-year-old was bitten in kindergarten and a four-year-old child was bitten in a playground. Both required emergency medical treatment.

Rat bites on a girl in Bnei Brak. (credit: Tana Media) Rat bites on a girl in Bnei Brak. (credit: Tana Media)

Efforts to fight the plague have failed so far

"A quarter of a million residents of Bnei Brak suffer from a terrible plague of rats and mice that endanger human life and no one cares," said Yaakov Vider, a city council member.

"I call on the Israeli government to declare Bnei Brak a dangerous area and to issue an order obliging the municipality's officials to immediately address the eradication of the plague," Vider added.

"The municipality and Mayor Avraham Rubinstein are working very hard to eliminate the nuisance of the rats and remove this significant hazard in every way," Ynet quoted the municipality's response.

"Today's event only strengthens the urgency of approving the emergency plan that is on the table of the city council. The municipality of Bnei Brak is speeding up the overall activity as shown by, among other things, the increase of the municipal sanitation budget, which has almost doubled and currently stands at NIS 120 million per year, and the replacement of trash cans with trash cans that are sunk into the earth, a huge project that is being carried out all over the city."

The municipality announced a "war" against the problem in March and allocated a considerable budget to the matter, Ynet reported.

In March, Vider warned about the situation in a letter to the Health Minister: "In recent days, a number of children and toddlers have been bitten by rats, and an elderly man who was walking on the road even needed medical attention and was hospitalized as a result of being bitten. After consulting with an expert, it seems that the problem does not exist in cities adjacent to Bnei Brak, so there is no doubt that it is related to the sanitation conditions in the city. Bnei Brak is one of the dirtiest and most neglected cities in Israel. This is a clear danger to the public that really endangers human life."



Tags health animals bnei brak clean
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by