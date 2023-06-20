A tweet from US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides drawing an equivalence between terrorists and victims of the terror attack near Eli on Wednesday drew rare criticism from Israeli Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog.

“Deeply concerned about the civilian deaths and injuries that have occurred in the West Bank these past 48 hours, including that of minors,” Nides tweeted several hours after the deadly attack in which a Palestinian murdered four Israelis. “Praying for the families as they mourn the loss of loved ones, or tend to those injured.”

The assailant was killed on site outside Eli. In addition, earlier this week, Israel raided homes of terrorists in Jenin, killing five, some of whom were under 18 but involved in terrorist activities.

Herzog tweeted that “any attempt of a so called ‘balanced’ condemnation is misguided and disrespectful to the memory of the victims.”

“In recent months, terror activities in the northern part of the West Bank have escalated as the Palestinian Authority has lost effective security control,” Herzog wrote. “Jenin, where the IDF recently operated, has become an Iranian terror stronghold, located just minutes away from Israeli population centers. Replete with hundreds of armed terrorists and laboratories working to produce lethal explosive devices and rockets, this ‘capital; of terror has become the main springboard of terror attacks against Israelis.

Ambassador Mike Herzog (credit: Dan Kitri)

“Israel will do whatever it takes to protect Israeli citizens and stop this wave of terror,” he added.

Following the criticism, Nides added another tweet: “I condemn in the strongest terms the senseless murder of four innocent Israelis today — my heart is with their grieving family members.”

Other ambassadors condemned the terror attack

Several other ambassadors to Israel condemned the terrorist attack separately from the Jenin raid.

“I am horrified by the attack today near Eli that killed four Israelis,” UK Ambassador Neil Wigan tweeted. “Such terrorism has no justification. My deepest condolences to the families of those killed.”

“Shocked by yet another appalling terror attack at a West Bank gas station,” Greek Ambassador Kyriakos Loukakis wrote. “Sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishes for speedy recovery to injured. Greece strongly condemns terrorism.”

Australian Ambassador to Israel Ralph King tweeted that he sends his “deepest condolences to the families of the Israelis murdered near Eli today and our best wishes to the wounded for a speedy recovery. We condemn all such terror attacks.”

France took a middle road, with the embassy tweeting a condemnation of the terror attack and condolences to the families, while calling “to refrain from actions that could feed the cycle of violence.”

The UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process used similar language in his tweets, and said he is “deeply alarmed by the continuing cycle of violence.”

Saudi Arabia only condemned the Jenin raid, despite releasing a statement after the Eli terrorist attack, saying that Riyadh “is completely opposed to the serious violations of the Israeli occupation forces” and sending condolences to Palestinian families.