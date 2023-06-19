2 Palestinians killed, 28 wounded as IDF clashes with gunmen in Jenin

Israeli security forces were active in Jenin early on Monday morning in order to make arrests, and clashes broke out between the IDF and the local residents.

תיעוד חריג מג'נין: מסוק של צה"ל משחרר נורים לאוויר@Doron_Kadosh pic.twitter.com/OrdDu45tPp — גלצ (@GLZRadio) June 19, 2023

Israeli media reported that 28 Palestinians were wounded and two were killed, including one child, in the exchange of fire, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry. Six are seriously injured.

Combat helicopter used to rescue Israeli soldiers

As the clashes progressed, charges were thrown at Israeli forces who responded with gunfire.

חילופי האש בג'נין | תיעוד: מטען הופעל נגד רכב ממוגן להסעת לוחמים@ItayBlumental pic.twitter.com/kseHTYeshX — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 19, 2023

During the mission, the IDF used a combat helicopter to assist in the rescue of servicemembers after the armored vehicle was attacked. This was the first time in 20 years that the Israeli military employed the use of an attack helicopter missile in the West Bank.

An IDF soldier during a raid on Jenin. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

مصادر محلية: إصابة آلية عسكرية لجيش الاحتلال بعبوة ناسفة بشكل مباشر خلال الاشتباكات في جنين. pic.twitter.com/gGlI6f4JUW — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 19, 2023

During the exchange of fire, an IDF armored vehicle was hit by a bomb placed at the Israeli forces' exit point.