2 Palestinians killed, 28 wounded as IDF clashes with gunmen in Jenin

IDF uses attack helicopter missile in West Bank for first time in over 20 years • IDF armored vehicle hit by bomb

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JUNE 19, 2023 07:58

Updated: JUNE 19, 2023 10:52
IDF soldiers during a raid on Jenin. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers during a raid on Jenin.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israeli security forces were active in Jenin early on Monday morning in order to make arrests, and clashes broke out between the IDF and the local residents.

Israeli media reported that 28 Palestinians were wounded and two were killed, including one child, in the exchange of fire, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry. Six are seriously injured. 

Combat helicopter used to rescue Israeli soldiers

As the clashes progressed, charges were thrown at Israeli forces who responded with gunfire. 

During the mission, the IDF used a combat helicopter to assist in the rescue of servicemembers after the armored vehicle was attacked. This was the first time in 20 years that the Israeli military employed the use of an attack helicopter missile in the West Bank. 

An IDF soldier during a raid on Jenin. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)An IDF soldier during a raid on Jenin. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

During the exchange of fire, an IDF armored vehicle was hit by a bomb placed at the Israeli forces' exit point. 



