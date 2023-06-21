The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Eli shooting victim Nahman Shmuel laid to rest in Shilo

Nahman Shmuel, Harel Masoud, Elisha Entman and Ofer Feirman were murdered in a shooting terror attack in Eli on Tuesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 11:37
A man reacts, as friends and family mourn 17-year-old Israeli Nachman Shmuel Mordoff, who was killed in a Palestinian terrorist attack along with three other Israelis near the settlement of Eli, at his funeral in Shilo in the West Bank, on June 21, 2023. (photo credit: NIR ELIAS/REUTERS)
Nahman Shmuel, who was murdered in the Eli terror attack on Tuesday was laid to rest on Wednesday in the Shilo cemetery.

Shmuel was 17 and leaves behind his parents and seven brothers and sisters.

"He saw into the heart of a person and not just what was outside."

The Shmuel family

"He saw into the heart of a person and not just what was outside," his family said. "He loved people and the country. His hands were rough from manual work in the land he loved so much. He made the connection between the land and its creator through animals that he loved and with whom he hiked in the country and shepherded his sheep."

Four people were killed in the Eli terror attack

Two terrorists murdered Shmuel along with three others in the terror attack on Tuesday. Two of the other victims, 21-year-old Harel Masoud and 18-year-old Elisha Entman were both buried on Tuesday evening.

The fourth victim, 63-year-old Ofer Feirman, was scheduled for Wednesday at noon.



