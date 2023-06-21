Eli shooting victim Nahman Shmuel laid to rest in Shilo

Nahman Shmuel, who was murdered in the Eli terror attack on Tuesday was laid to rest on Wednesday in the Shilo cemetery.

Shmuel was 17 and leaves behind his parents and seven brothers and sisters.

"He saw into the heart of a person and not just what was outside," his family said. "He loved people and the country. His hands were rough from manual work in the land he loved so much. He made the connection between the land and its creator through animals that he loved and with whom he hiked in the country and shepherded his sheep."

Four people were killed in the Eli terror attack

Two terrorists murdered Shmuel along with three others in the terror attack on Tuesday. Two of the other victims, 21-year-old Harel Masoud and 18-year-old Elisha Entman were both buried on Tuesday evening.

The fourth victim, 63-year-old Ofer Feirman, was scheduled for Wednesday at noon.