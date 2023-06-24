The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Protests against judicial reform enter 25th straight week across Israel

The "Kaplan Force" will be launched on Saturday night at the main demonstration on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 24, 2023 20:34
Demonstrators, including the "Kaplan Force," protests against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv in the 25th week of protests June 24, 2023. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Demonstrators, including the "Kaplan Force," protests against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv in the 25th week of protests June 24, 2023.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Protests throughout Israel against the government's planned judicial reform entered its 25th week in a row on Saturday.

Protests initially started at Karkur Junction in northern Israel at around 6:25 p.m., while over 1,000 people are protesting at the Nahalal intersection on Highway 73.

Limor Regev, one of the organizers of the protests, said that "all the achievements to date are the result of the determination of the hundreds of thousands of demonstrators every Saturday for the past 25 weeks. We have five more weeks to go until the end of the Knesset session.

"There is fear that the Knesset leaders will try to corrupt laws in the remaining weeks," Regev continued. "We are here right now all over the country and plan to be the protective wall of Israeli democracy, we will be the iron wall for a liberal democratic state."

Tel Aviv protests to launch new 'Kaplan Force'

Additionally, the "Kaplan Force" will be launched on Saturday night at the main demonstration on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, which will engage in non-violent protests but will reportedly act in a determined and legal manner, and said that the protests before were "child's play" compared to what will happen in the near future if the legislation by the current government is enforced.

Demonstrators protests against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv in the 25th week of protests June 24, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV) Demonstrators protests against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv in the 25th week of protests June 24, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak will speak at the Tel Aviv demonstration, according to Walla.

Protesters were also seen at Dizengoff Square.

Demonstrations are also planned in Haifa, Walla reported, with one at the Horev Junction in Carmel and another at the German Colony. Demonstrations also occurred in Rehovot.



Tags Tel Aviv protests democracy Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by