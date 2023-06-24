Protests against judicial reform enter 25th straight week across Israel

Protests throughout Israel against the government's planned judicial reform entered its 25th week in a row on Saturday.

Protests initially started at Karkur Junction in northern Israel at around 6:25 p.m., while over 1,000 people are protesting at the Nahalal intersection on Highway 73.

Limor Regev, one of the organizers of the protests, said that "all the achievements to date are the result of the determination of the hundreds of thousands of demonstrators every Saturday for the past 25 weeks. We have five more weeks to go until the end of the Knesset session.

"There is fear that the Knesset leaders will try to corrupt laws in the remaining weeks," Regev continued. "We are here right now all over the country and plan to be the protective wall of Israeli democracy, we will be the iron wall for a liberal democratic state."

Tel Aviv protests to launch new 'Kaplan Force'

Additionally, the "Kaplan Force" will be launched on Saturday night at the main demonstration on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, which will engage in non-violent protests but will reportedly act in a determined and legal manner, and said that the protests before were "child's play" compared to what will happen in the near future if the legislation by the current government is enforced.

Demonstrators protests against the Israeli government's judicial reform in Dizengoff Square, Tel Aviv in the 25th week of protests June 24, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak will speak at the Tel Aviv demonstration, according to Walla.

Protesters were also seen at Dizengoff Square.

Demonstrations are also planned in Haifa, Walla reported, with one at the Horev Junction in Carmel and another at the German Colony. Demonstrations also occurred in Rehovot.