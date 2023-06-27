The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel says Iran planned terror attacks on sites popular with Jews and Israelis in Cyprus

Reports from Israeli and Cypriot media claimed that the attempted terrorist attacks were aimed at venues frequented by Israeli tourists.

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Published: JUNE 27, 2023 00:20
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara hosted the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in their home on Wednesday night. (photo credit: PMO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara hosted the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in their home on Wednesday night.
(photo credit: PMO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that an Iranian plot to attack sites popular with Jews and Israelis in Cyprus had been foiled.

Reports in Israeli and Cypriot media claimed that the attacks were aimed at venues frequented by Israeli tourists and a building associated with the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement. The Times of Israel, citing Israel’s Channel 12, reported that an Israeli businessman was specifically targeted as well.

Israel welcomes the foiling of the Iranian terrorist attack in the territory of Cyprus against Israeli targets,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement. “Israel operates everywhere in a wide variety of methods in order to protect Jews and Israelis and will continue to act to sever Iranian terrorism wherever it raises its head, including on Iranian soil.”

Cyprus is an island nation in the eastern Mediterranean Sea located roughly 300 miles from Israel. It is a popular destination for Israelis, including couples who wish to wed outside the bounds of Israel’s Orthodox Chief Rabbinate, which holds a monopoly over legal Jewish marriage in the country.

A spokesperson for the government of Cyprus declined to comment on the reported attacks because they were a matter of national security, according to Reuters. Channel 12 reported that Cyprus worked with Greece and Israel to thwart the attacks.

Iran's terrorism

Police vehicles arrive at a court, where a remand order was issued against a man suspected of plotting to murder Israeli businesspeople on the island, in Nicosia, Cyprus October 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU) Police vehicles arrive at a court, where a remand order was issued against a man suspected of plotting to murder Israeli businesspeople on the island, in Nicosia, Cyprus October 6, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)

Iran funds terrorist activity around the world and has long called for violence against Israel. In 2021, Israel publicly accused Iran of planning an attack in Cyprus. In March, Israel’s National Security Council released a report about threats to Israelis abroad that said multiple Iranian-backed terror plots had been foiled over the past two years in Cyprus, Turkey and Georgia.

That same month, Greek officers arrested two men from an Iranian network suspected of carrying out similar attacks, including at a Chabad center in Athens. Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency was involved in the arrests.



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Iran iran israel cyprus
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by