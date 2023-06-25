Cyprus prevents Iranian attack on Israeli, Jewish targets - report

Cyprus thwarted a planned Iranian terrorist attack on Jews on the island state, local news reported on Sunday.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps planned the attack, which was stopped in cooperation between Cyprus and Western partners.

Those partners are likely the US and Israel, according to Phile News.

In October 2021, Israeli businessmen were targeted by attempted assassinations in Cyprus, according to a report by the Cypriot Kathimerini news site.

According to the report, a 38-year-old Russian national of Azeri descent was suspected of plotting to assassinate a number of Israeli businessmen living in the Cypriot capital of Nicosia.

The spokesman of the Israeli prime minister at the time, Naftali Bennett, said the attempted murder was an Iranian terrorist attack, and that the assassin was targeting Israeli businessmen, not Sagi specifically.

The 38-year-old Azeri man, who holds a Russian passport, would not answer any of the police’s questions other than to tell them where he rented two cars in Ayia Napa in Cyprus, one of which had a loaded pistol with a silencer inside it, the Philenews site reported.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this story.