Claims of halting harmful food labeling are false, Health Ministry says

The Health Ministry has denied rumors about an alleged plan to cancel the requirement of labeling food containing high levels of sugar, saturated fat and salt.

Israel's action on food labeling includes changes to warning labels

The ministry said on Tuesday that it is opposed to any change in the labeling of harmful foods and maintains that this requirement that it initiated “has made a significant and clear contribution to changing the composition of products and decreasing the consumption of harmful foods.”

In January 2020, Israel launched a reform mandating Front-of-Package (FOP) labeling on food products, requiring the placement of red-and-white warning labels on the front packaging of food products that contain values above the recommended threshold for saturated fat, sodium and sugar.

