Netanyahu trial: Defense's cross-examination of Arnon Milchan resumes

By MICHAEL STARR

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 12:53
Arnon Milchan seen at the Brighton, UK courthouse through a camera monitor at Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trials on June 28, 2023 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Arnon Milchan seen at the Brighton, UK courthouse through a camera monitor at Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trials on June 28, 2023
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial attorney Amit Haddad continued his cross-examination of businessman Arnon Milchan from a Brighton, United Kingdom courthouse on Wednesday. 

Milchan is a key witness in Case 1000, also known as the "gifts affair," in which Netanyahu is accused of accepting expensive presents from the businessman in exchange for help with business and personal efforts.

The businessman had said during the previous three days of testimony that he was a close friend of Netanyahu, and had given the prime minister's family cigars, shirts, and champagne worth tens of thousands of shekels.

Arnon Milchan's role in Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trial

Milchan said he had given a free hand to his personal assistant to give the Netanyahus what they wanted and needed. He said that he didn't think that the gifts were illegal, but also that the two had code names for different gifts.  

Milchan is alleged to have asked Netanyahu for aid with a US visa issue, but said that he had also asked "the whole world." He is also said to have lobbied Netanyahu for a tax exemption law extension that would benefit him.

Haddad on Tuesday cast Milchan as having different motives for his requests from Netanyahu than just personal ones. Haddad cast him as an avid zionist who worked to improve the economy of the state, as well as a generous and wealthy friend who didn't see the gifts he gave as particularly expensive.

Arnon Milchan seen at the Brighton, UK courthouse through a camera at Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trials on June 28, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Arnon Milchan seen at the Brighton, UK courthouse through a camera at Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trials on June 28, 2023 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The witness explained on Tuesday that he had been involved in peace talks between the Yediot Ahronoth and Yisrael Hayom newspapers at the prime minister's request. The family was vulnerable to criticism, said Milchan, and sought to decrease Yediot's hostility.

When the rivalry could not be calmed, Milchan said that he had explored the sale of Yediot, but all the offers fell through. Under Case 2000, Netanyahu is accused of meeting Yediot publisher Arnon Mozes to discuss advancing a law to handicap his news rival in return for positive coverage. 

As with the previous days, Milchan's testimony was broadcast to screens in the Jerusalem District Courthouse. Milchan had said that he was too ill to travel to Israel, leading the court to permit the remote testimony.



