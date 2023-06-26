Milchan during Netanyahu trial testimony: 'We were like brothers'

Gifts given by Arnon Milchan to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn't impact their friendship the businessman said on his second day of remote testimony for the Likud leader's Case 1000 trial, speaking from a Brighton courthouse on Monday.

He also added that prior to the police investigation, there had been no issues with their relationship as everything was legally unimpeachable,

Milchan detailed on Sunday how he had given expensive gifts to the Netanyahu family, such as champagne, cigars and shirts.

Although the different gifts were accompanied by code names, Milchan said that he didn't think that there would be legal issues.

Regular gifts and presents

The businessman explained that he was close friends with Netanyahu, "like brothers." He said that he had given the politician shirts so he would look more like a prime minister, and had given his personal assistants such as Hadas Klein a free hand to give the Netanyahu family what they needed.

They were regular deliveries, sometimes made by Milchan himself, sometimes by aides.

Demonstrators protest outside The Old Ship Hotel on the day Arnon Milchan, a Hollywood producer and Israeli citizen is expected to provide testimony, in Brighton, Britain June 25, 2023. (credit: CARLOS JASSO/REUTERS)