Milchan during Netanyahu trial testimony: 'We were like brothers'

Gifts given by Arnon Milchan to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu didn't impact their friendship the businessman said on his second day of remote testimony for the Likud leader's Case 1000 trial, speaking from a Brighton courthouse on Monday.
He also added that prior to the police investigation, there had been no issues with their relationship as everything was legally unimpeachable,
Milchan detailed on Sunday how he had given expensive gifts to the Netanyahu family, such as champagne, cigars and shirts.
Although the different gifts were accompanied by code names, Milchan said that he didn't think that there would be legal issues.The businessman explained that he was close friends with Netanyahu, "like brothers." He said that he had given the politician shirts so he would look more like a prime minister, and had given his personal assistants such as Hadas Klein a free hand to give the Netanyahu family what they needed.
Regular gifts and presents
They were regular deliveries, sometimes made by Milchan himself, sometimes by aides.
Milchan gave his testimony through Zoom in a UK courthouse after he had claimed that he was too ill to travel to Israel. Milchan continued his cheeky behavior on Monday, loudly testing the microphone as a joke just before the beginning of the hearing. When asked how he was feeling, he hesitantly said that he was "okay."Netanyahu is accused in the "gifts affair" of breach of trust. In return for the gifts, the prime minister is alleged to have aided Milchan by advancing a tax exemption law that would benefit him, as well as lobbying the United States for a visa for the businessman. Following a Thursday leak about a collapsing bribery charge for Case 4000, the court ruled on Monday that it would release a summary of the judge chamber meeting with the prosecution and defense. The prosecution had issued a request to the court on Sunday calling for the meetings to be made public to prevent misinformation that could influence the proceedings.