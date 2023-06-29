The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel becoming less peaceful due to military and politics - Global Peace Index

Israel ranked 143 out of 163 as it drops eight positions • Israel's IDF ranked the least-peaceful military in the world

By NATALIE DAVIS
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 15:34
An IDF soldier [Illustrative] (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
An IDF soldier [Illustrative]
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Israel dropped eight ranks in its peace ranking, according to the Institute for Economics and Peace's (IEP) 2023 Global Peace Index released on Wednesday.

The country is now ranked number 143 on the list out of the total 163 countries that have their peacefulness measured annually by the IEP.

How does the Global Peace Index work?

The IEP's rankings are discerned by looking at 23 measurements within the larger categories of militarization, societal safety and security and ongoing domestic and international conflict, according to the report. 

Some of these measurements include the number and duration of international conflicts, the number of deaths from internal and external conflicts, the level of violent crime, the number of jailed population per 100,000 people and the number of armed services personnel per 100,000 people. 

Overall, Israel was given a score of 2.706 from the IEP, meaning that the country is having challenges maintaining a peaceful level. This number is based on a scale in which a 1 is considered the most peaceful. 

Likud Head MK Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Likud Head MK Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Is Israel getting less peaceful at an unprecedented rate?

Israel's score this year represented a decrease of .154 from Israel’s 2022 result of 2.554. With this decrease, Israel recorded the fourth-largest decrease of any country this year, only behind Ukraine, Haiti and Mali. 

Israel also had its largest deterioration in the political instability assessment, a data point that falls underneath the societal safety and security category. Earlier this year, Netanyahu’s controversial government decisions sparked protests nationwide in Israel, some of which amassed over 100,000 people.

This was a driving factor behind the decrease, the IEP said. “Israel now has the highest levels of political instability since 2008."

Israel has the least peaceful military in the world, IEP says

In addition, Israel was the worst-ranked country in the world in the militarization category as a whole. It was given an overall 3.783 for this category by the IEP. 

Israel is facing a downward trend in its peacefulness that continues to see conflict both domestically and internationally. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by