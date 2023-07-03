The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Tel Aviv refugee art exhibition combines research and creativity

The painters, whose routes and journeys tie back to Eritrea, Ethiopia, and South Sudan, worked with doctoral students in Middle Eastern history to tell the stories of their journey.

By JOANIE MARGULIES
Published: JULY 3, 2023 11:59
SOME OF THE thousands of asylum seekers, mainly from Sudan and Eritrea, who are living in Tel Aviv. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
SOME OF THE thousands of asylum seekers, mainly from Sudan and Eritrea, who are living in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

A new exhibition, centered on the crossroads between art and the social experiences of migrants in Israel, is set to take place on July 12 at the French Institute of Tel Aviv.

Entitled "I will be your mirror," this exhibit is a collaborative effort of four refugee artists, professionals in the field of social sciences in Israel, and the Israeli NGO Hotline for Refugees and Migrants.

The painters – whose routes go back to Eritrea, Ethiopia, and South Sudan – worked with doctoral students in Middle Eastern history to tell the stories of their journeys with their most creative pieces yet.

Artists from all walks of life

The artists featured include Eritrea-born Tsegay Berhe, 43, who arrived in Israel in 2010. Berhe's work has appeared in places like Jaffa's Zadik Gallery. Another featured artist, Selam Mamush, 23, who was born in Sudan to Ethiopian and Eritrean parents, also appeared at Jaffa's Zadik Gallery in addition to the World Refugee Day celebration in Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Center in early June.

Refugee artist Naka Pitia, 26, put her art work on display at World Refugee Day in June. (credit: JOANIE MARGULIES) Refugee artist Naka Pitia, 26, put her art work on display at World Refugee Day in June. (credit: JOANIE MARGULIES)

Breakout artist Tesfalem Fissaha, 40, was born in Eritrea and arrived in Israel in 2010 at the age of 27. This will be his first exhibition, with hopes of continuing to tell important refugee stories through his art.

Naka Pitia, 26, was born in Egypt to South Sudanese parents. Her work has been displayed at places like Tel Aviv's Abraham Hostel in addition to the recent World Refugee Day celebration, where she met with The Jerusalem Post, exhibiting passion and excitement for the future through work that was equally as emotionally taxing as it was enticing.

At just 26 years old, Pitia has taken her experience as a refugee and channeled it into both academics and the visual arts. Pitia came to Israel with her family when she was nine years old. Since coming to Israel, she has taken every opportunity possible, much like her peers in the exhibit, and has since earned a bachelor's degree in government, diplomacy, and strategy from Reichman University.

The event will be open to the public at 6:30 p.m. on July 12, with artists present to tell their stories.



