'Change your words': President Herzog launches Israeli discourse project

President Isaac Herzog's initiative for Israeli discourse and national social resilience will be launched on Monday in cooperation with The Israel Association of Community Centers (IACC).

The aim of the "Change Your Words, Change the World" project is to reduce the feeling of polarization in Israel, bridge social gaps, and strengthen social resilience in Israeli society through a variety of initiatives.

Among the actions planned as part of the initiatives is a program to develop shared leadership, the activation of tens of thousands of volunteers from every corner of society, the Dialogue Hub to promote common discourse, Innovative “Connections Vans” that will travel throughout the country between diverse communities and promote discourse and dialogue between residents, IsraelGraffiti - the largest community graffiti project in the world, and more.

IACC serves the diverse population in Israel

Ari Zuckerman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IACC stated: "Congratulations on this important project, and for the privilege given to The Israel Association of Community Centers and our communities spread all over the country, in all communities and sectors, to serve as a tool for connecting and fusing the rifts."

The Israel Association of Community Centers (IACC), is the largest social-community organization in Israel and operates hundreds of community centers all over the country, serving about two million residents of all age groups and parts of Israel’s diverse society.

"We are proud to team up as strategic partners with the President of Israel to carry out a five-year plan that will help create social connectivity in Israeli society," added Tal Basachs, CEO of the IACC.

"I invite everyone to be partners in the emerging Israeli creation and take part in our special ventures, to experience and re-create connections, which are many and greater than what separates us. Our success is the success of Israeli society as a whole."