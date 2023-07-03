Tiv Ta'am donates 110,000 NIS to Shalva

Tiv Ta'am management hosted Shalva - the Israel Association for the Care and Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities for a festive ceremony on Sunday night in which they gave a donation of NIS 110,735 to the association.
The event was held at the flagship branch in Netanya in the presence of Hagai Shalom, CEO and owner of Tiv Taam Group, Avivit Levi Naim - director of marketing and sales, together with attorney Itamar Shevach, deputy CEO of Shlava, Noa Eitan Hachimian - director of donor relations at Shlava and Philip Kopit - responsible for business relations in the association.
Shevah praised Shalom with a token of appreciation for the work Tiv Ta'am does for Shalva.