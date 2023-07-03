Tiv Ta'am donates 110,000 NIS to Shalva

Tiv Ta'am management hosted Shalva - the Israel Association for the Care and Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities for a festive ceremony on Sunday night in which they gave a donation of NIS 110,735 to the association.

(credit: ASAF LEV)

The event was held at the flagship branch in Netanya in the presence of Hagai Shalom, CEO and owner of Tiv Taam Group, Avivit Levi Naim - director of marketing and sales, together with attorney Itamar Shevach, deputy CEO of Shlava, Noa Eitan Hachimian - director of donor relations at Shlava and Philip Kopit - responsible for business relations in the association.

Shevah praised Shalom with a token of appreciation for the work Tiv Ta'am does for Shalva.