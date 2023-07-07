'A man of truth': Staff-Sgt. Shilo Yosef Amir laid to rest at Mt. Herzl

Thousands accompanied Staff-Sgt. Shilo Yosef Amir, a Givati soldier who was murdered in the shooting attack near Kedumim on Thursday, as he was laid to rest at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl on Friday morning.

Amir was buried next to Sgt. First Class David Yehuda Yitzhak, an Egoz Unit soldier who fell earlier this week during the operation in Jenin.

"Shilo, we stand here today shocked and pained by the terrible loss," the commander of Sayeret Givati said in his eulogy of Amir. "Throughout your military service, you were always the first to volunteer. You were a man of truth, you said everything that was on your mind, and you carried out every task to the end with maturity. For your friends, you were a good friend, a conversationalist, loved by your friends, you were looking to give more."

"Yesterday, even though you could have gone home, you preferred to go on the operational activity with your team. You strived for contact, and unfortunately, you fell in battle. May your soul be bound in the bundle of life, I salute you for the last time," the commander added.

"In these years I rediscovered you as a brother, a friend, a guide. Shiloni, we are separating from you today after you gave yourself up with a totality that is so Shilo in a mission for the values and the protection of the people and the land," said Amir's brother in a eulogy at the funeral. "Thank you for the time we had together and if only we had merited to more."

Thousands attend the funeral of Staff Sgt. Shilo Yosef Amir, killed in a shooting attack near Kedumim, at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, on July 7, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Amir was planning on entering an advanced unit

"Shilo loved the army very much," Nitzan Aviran, the spokesperson of Kibbutz Meirav where Amir was from and a close friend of the family, said yesterday. "He had already planned to continue his service and wanted to be in the security services. Only two weeks ago he contacted someone who would help him enter one of the advanced units."

Aviran added that Amir's family was very worried about him while he was in the army. "He was very attached to his family. He constantly sent messages to his parents, and everything he did in the service he told them," he said.

Amir was murdered on Thursday by a terrorist who shot at him and three other soldiers who had approached the van the terrorist was driving after he raised their suspicions. The three other soldiers opened pursuit and brought down the terrorist with gunfire.

Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades declared responsibility for the attack in which Amir was killed, saying that it was conducted in response to the recent Israeli operation in Jenin and the tearing up of the Quran in Urif.

The IDF mapped the home of the terrorist behind the attack on Thursday night in preparation for its demolition.