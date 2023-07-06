Israeli murdered in terror shooting near West Bank settlement of Kedumim

One Israeli was murdered in a Palestinian shooting attack near Kedumim in the northern West Bank on Thursday.

Magen David Adom indicated that one person was severely wounded after the IDF confirmed reports of the attack, with some reports indicating he was a soldier.

MDA later confirmed the Israeli's death.

There were conflicting reports about potential other incidents in the area, but the terrorist attacker had initially escaped to another area but was later killed, the IDF said.

This is a developing story.