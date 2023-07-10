The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Palestinians reject Israel’s demands to save PA

The Palestinian Authority rejected Israel's terms for helping to prevent the PA's collapse and vowed to continue making payments to the families of terrorists.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JULY 10, 2023 14:50
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas is greeted in Ramallah following his return from New York, where he addressed the 77th United Nations General Assembly, last September. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
The Palestinian Authority on Monday rejected Israel’s demands for helping prevent the collapse of the PA

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh vowed to continue the legal-diplomatic effort against Israel in the international arena and rejected the demand to stop payments made by the PA to the families of Palestinians killed or imprisoned while carrying out attacks against Israelis.

 The Security Cabinet decided on Sunday that Israel will take steps to prevent the collapse of the PA, while advancing the demand that the Palestinians cease their activities against Israel in the international legal-diplomatic arena, end incitement, and stop payments to families of terrorists and illegal construction in Area C. 

Shtayyeh, who was speaking during the weekly meeting of the PA cabinet in Ramallah, said: “Yesterday, the Israeli government came out with decisions concerning the Palestinian Authority on the pretext that they want to offer gestures to the Palestinians. On behalf of the Palestinian government, we say that what is required of Israel is to halt its aggression on our people, killings, settlements, and the piracy of our money.”

 Shtayyeh and other Palestinian officials have denounced Israel’s policy of seizing funds it collects on behalf of the Palestinians as an act of “piracy” and “theft.”

Palestinians demonstrate at Al-Aqsa Mosque as Palestinian Muslims attend Friday prayers of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 7, 2023. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) Palestinians demonstrate at Al-Aqsa Mosque as Palestinian Muslims attend Friday prayers of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 7, 2023. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Payments to terrorists continue

 “The talk about conditioning the return of our money on halting our measures in international forums won’t happen,” Shtayyeh said, adding that the Palestinians will pursue their activities against Israel in the international arena.

 He also said that payments to the families of the “martyrs” and the security prisoners will continue.

 “President [Mahmoud] Abbas has expressed this position on more than one occasion,” Shtayyeh said. He was referring to earlier statements by Abbas, who said that “even if we have only a penny left, we will give it to the martyrs, the prisoners, and their families.”

 The PA premier said the PA funds seized by Israel belong to the Palestinians and must be returned to them “unconditionally and without blackmail.” 

 He added: “Our people know these facts very well and they reject this blackmail.”

 The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also rejected the Israeli demands and accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his “extremist right-wing coalition” of lying and spreading disinformation regrading its intention to prevent the collapse of the PA. 

 The Ministry said in a statement that it sees the Israeli government’s decision as an “extension of what it is doing to weaken the Palestinian Authority.”

 According to the Ministry, the Israeli move aims to undermine the PA’s credibility among the Palestinians. “The Ministry rejects any conditions made by the Israeli government to fulfill its commitments in accordance with the international law and signed agreements,” it added.

 Shtayyeh did not comment on Sunday’s statements by US President Joe Biden, who told CNN that the Israeli government has some of the most extreme members he’s ever seen.

Biden also criticized the PA, saying it has lost its credibility. “I think that the the fact that the Palestinian Authority has lost its credibility, not necessarily because of  what Israel’s done, just because it’s just lost its credibility, number one, and, number two, created a vacuum for extremism in the - among the Palestinians.”

 The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, welcomed Biden’s statements and described them as “an unprecedented blow” to the Netanyahu government. The Ministry said it views Biden’s statements as “a step in the right direction” and called for “translating his words and positions into deeds and measures.”



