The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

‘Israel unaware any reevaluation of US-Israel ties’ - senior Israeli official

Israeli officials have said they are unaware of any reevaluation by the US government, following a New York Times column saying that US President Joe Biden is reevaluating the US-Israel relationship.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 12, 2023 15:57

Updated: JULY 12, 2023 16:28
US President Joe Biden meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at his residence in Jerusalem, July 14, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)
US President Joe Biden meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at his residence in Jerusalem, July 14, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Israel and the US are cooperating on security more than ever before, a senior Israeli diplomatic source said on Wednesday, in response to a New York Times column saying that US President Joe Biden is likely reevaluating the US-Israel relationship.

 “We do not know of any ‘reevaluation’ by the US government, but in any case, this is not a new phenomenon,” the Israeli official said. “The Ford administration said it is ‘reevaluating’ the Rabin government, the Reagan administration did so to the Begin government, the Bush Senior administration did so to the Shamir government and the Bush Junior administration did so to the Barak and Sharon governments.”

The official pointed out that “it is no secret” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Biden disagree about Palestinian statehood, a US return to the Iran nuclear deal and whether Israel should inform the US in advance about any actions it takes against the Islamic Republic.

 “Despite these periodical ‘reevaluations’ and disagreements over the years, US-Israel relations grew closer over the decades and reached an all-time high in security cooperation under Prime Minister Netanyahu’s leadership,” the source added. “He plans to make sure this trend continues.”

Thomas Friedman published a column in the New York Times on Tuesday pointing out that the current Israeli government and the Biden administration are not aligned many issues.

(L-R) US President Joe Biden and Israeli President Issac Herzog meet during the former's visit to Israel (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO) (L-R) US President Joe Biden and Israeli President Issac Herzog meet during the former's visit to Israel (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

US-Israel tensions

The column comes amid tensions between Jerusalem and Washington.

In an interview with CNN this week, Biden called Netanyahu's government "one of the most extreme" he had seen in 50 years, in relation to settlements and the Palestinians.

Biden has also publicly said he will not invite Netanyahu to the White House, in the context of criticism of the government's judicial reform plan. The White House called on Tuesday for Israel to ensure freedom of assembly for protesters against the reform.

Friedman lamented that the current government in Jerusalem is not keeping up "the shared fiction” that Jews will only live in Judea and Samaria temporarily.

He also argued that the judicial reform plan endangers democracy in Israel to the extent that it may no longer have shared values with the US. A comment by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir that Israel is "no longer another star in the American flag" angered Friedman so much that he wrote half a sentence in all capital letters.

Friedman's thesis is that all of those factors mean that Biden is surely reassessing the relationship between Washington and Jerusalem, though he said is "not talking about a reassessment of our military and intelligence cooperation with Israel, which remains strong and vital," rather that there needs to be a new "basic diplomatic approach" based on "tough love for Israel...before it truly goes off the rails."

 He does not explain how the US could continue military and intelligence cooperation with Israel while also siding with those that seek to prosecute it for war crimes, which he encourages in the column.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

The Ukrainian Army's 80th Airborne Brigade returns to Bakhmut - exclusive

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Army’s 80th Air Assault brigade took part in a training exercise designed to hone their combat skills
4

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
5

'Israeli forces are happy to kill children,' BBC anchor tells ex-PM Bennett

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett adresses the Israeli parliament during a "40 signatures debate" in the plenum hall of the Israeli parliament, on June 13, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by