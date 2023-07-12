Israel and the US are cooperating on security more than ever before, a senior Israeli diplomatic source said on Wednesday, in response to a New York Times column saying that US President Joe Biden is likely reevaluating the US-Israel relationship.

“We do not know of any ‘reevaluation’ by the US government, but in any case, this is not a new phenomenon,” the Israeli official said. “The Ford administration said it is ‘reevaluating’ the Rabin government, the Reagan administration did so to the Begin government, the Bush Senior administration did so to the Shamir government and the Bush Junior administration did so to the Barak and Sharon governments.”

The official pointed out that “it is no secret” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Biden disagree about Palestinian statehood, a US return to the Iran nuclear deal and whether Israel should inform the US in advance about any actions it takes against the Islamic Republic.

“Despite these periodical ‘reevaluations’ and disagreements over the years, US-Israel relations grew closer over the decades and reached an all-time high in security cooperation under Prime Minister Netanyahu’s leadership,” the source added. “He plans to make sure this trend continues.”

Thomas Friedman published a column in the New York Times on Tuesday pointing out that the current Israeli government and the Biden administration are not aligned many issues.

(L-R) US President Joe Biden and Israeli President Issac Herzog meet during the former's visit to Israel (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

US-Israel tensions

The column comes amid tensions between Jerusalem and Washington.

In an interview with CNN this week, Biden called Netanyahu's government "one of the most extreme" he had seen in 50 years, in relation to settlements and the Palestinians.

Biden has also publicly said he will not invite Netanyahu to the White House, in the context of criticism of the government's judicial reform plan. The White House called on Tuesday for Israel to ensure freedom of assembly for protesters against the reform.

Friedman lamented that the current government in Jerusalem is not keeping up "the shared fiction” that Jews will only live in Judea and Samaria temporarily.

He also argued that the judicial reform plan endangers democracy in Israel to the extent that it may no longer have shared values with the US. A comment by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir that Israel is "no longer another star in the American flag" angered Friedman so much that he wrote half a sentence in all capital letters.

Friedman's thesis is that all of those factors mean that Biden is surely reassessing the relationship between Washington and Jerusalem, though he said is "not talking about a reassessment of our military and intelligence cooperation with Israel, which remains strong and vital," rather that there needs to be a new "basic diplomatic approach" based on "tough love for Israel...before it truly goes off the rails."

He does not explain how the US could continue military and intelligence cooperation with Israel while also siding with those that seek to prosecute it for war crimes, which he encourages in the column.