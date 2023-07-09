The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Biden: This is one of the most extreme Israeli gov'ts I've seen

Biden also said that normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia is still a long way off.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 9, 2023 17:23

Updated: JULY 9, 2023 17:56
US President Joe Biden with Israeli opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu on July 14, 2022 (photo credit: RAANAN COHEN/MAARIV)
US President Joe Biden with Israeli opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu on July 14, 2022
(photo credit: RAANAN COHEN/MAARIV)

The current Israeli government is one of the most extreme US President Joe Biden has ever seen, he said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

"This is one of the most extreme cabinets I've seen and I go back to Golda Meir," he said, referring to the fact that he has been in US politics since Meir was Israel's prime minister in the early 70s. 

Biden also said that Israel and Saudi Arabia are a long way from a normalization agreement that would involve a defense treaty and a civilian nuclear program from the United States.

US officials have been negotiating in a bid to reach an elusive normalization deal between the two countries.

"We're a long way from there. We got a lot to talk about," Biden said in an interview with "Fareed Zakaria's GPS."

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, last July: Saudi Arabia is not able to give up the American defensive shield, and believes Israel has a role in securing this. (credit: MANDEL NGAN/REUTERS) US PRESIDENT Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, last July: Saudi Arabia is not able to give up the American defensive shield, and believes Israel has a role in securing this. (credit: MANDEL NGAN/REUTERS)

Israel's energy minister voiced opposition last month to the idea of Saudi Arabia developing a civilian nuclear program as part of any US-mediated forging of relations between the countries.

Biden pointed to Saudi Arabia's decision, on the eve of his visit to the kingdom last summer, to open its airspace to all air carriers, paving the way for more overflights to and from Israel.

The US president also noted efforts toward a permanent ceasefire in Yemen, a conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and has widely been seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

"So, we're making progress in the region. And it depends upon the conduct and what is asked of us for them to recognize Israel," Biden said in the interview.

Saudis don't have a problem with Israel

"Quite frankly, I don't think they have much of a problem with Israel. And whether or not we would provide a means by which they could have civilian nuclear power and/or be a guarantor of their security, that's - I think that's a little way off."

Israel has said it expected to be consulted by Washington on a US-Saudi deal affecting its national security. Israel, which is outside the voluntary Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and has no nuclear energy, is widely believed to have atomic weaponry.

Pointing to precedents like Iraq and Libya, Israel has long worried that potentially hostile neighbors could use civilian nuclear energy and other projects developed under the 1970 NPT as cover for clandestine bombmaking.



