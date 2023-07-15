Danny Cushmaro attacks MK Dudi Amsalem over his comments in the Knesset

Ulpan Shishi (Friday Studio) presenter Danny Cushmaro attacked Regional Cooperation Minister David (Dudi) Amsalem Friday evening after Amsalem spoke out in the Knesset this week against Col. (ret.) Udi Uri, who was hit in the eye by an olive branch during a protest against the judicial reform.

"A disgusting statement about a soldier in the IDF, a fighter pilot, who almost lost his eye," Cushmaro said.

דני קושמרו כמו שלא שמענו אותו אף פעם..... pic.twitter.com/sWBswEnzlV — King Salomon (@salomonspi) July 14, 2023

Amsalem’s attack was “There was one of them who got scratched near the eye, they sent the BBC, all the TV networks to him, why? A tsfonbon injured his eye, God forbid, how can that be?”

Cushmaro added, “To call him tsfonbon who got a scratch in the eye. Aren’t you ashamed? How many reserve duties have you done in your life?”

What is a tsfonbon?

Tsfonbon is a Hebrew derogatory slang term for a person living in north Tel Aviv or a derogatory nickname for rich and spoiled youths. Its closest equivalent in English might be yuppie.

A view of new residential towers under construction in north Tel Aviv. (credit: GILI YAARI/FLASH90)

The attack helps push a narrative favored by many supporters of the judicial reform, that members of the elite are colluding together to prevent the “people” from exercising full control of the country.

This ties into Uri’s status as a pilot, often members of elite military units (pilots, intelligence, and officers) come from similarly high-class family backgrounds, whereas members of certain combat units tend to be drawn from lower-class family backgrounds. This has been part of the tensions over reservist protests.

Ronen Tzur responding to Cushmaro said: "Netanyahu is lucky that he is facing Lapid and Gantz, and not someone of his level. When this changes soon, he will find himself with Amsalem and the other conspirators, standing trial for harming the security of the state. They have become an existential risk. They will end their careers. In orange overalls."