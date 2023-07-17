The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Jewish youth unite with Israel in Park Rishon

Renowned artists Neta Barzilai and Stéphane Legar graced the stage at the event, which was organized by RootOne.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 17, 2023 15:31
LIVE Park Rishon radiated with joy, unity, and vibrant energy under the scorching Sunday sun as thousands of young Jews from across the globe converged on the venue. The gathering, which saw over 5,000 Jewish teens, including more than 4,000 from the USA, was part of a less-known project named RootOne.

RootOne, an initiative powered by The Jewish Education Project and funded by The Marcus Foundation as a joint venture with the Diaspora Affairs Ministry. seeks to cultivate a meaningful bond between Jewish youth and their cultural homeland of Israel. The initiative is especially crucial in the face of recent declines in youth visits to the Jewish state.

Renowned artists Neta Barzilai and Stéphane Legar graced the stage, their performances inspiring the crowd and amplifying the event's impact. While RootOne hosts such summer events, its mission runs much deeper—reconnecting Jewish youth to Israel, with an emphasis on non-Orthodox young people. 

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli speaks at the event

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli emphasized the significance of RootOne's work at the event. "The RootOne project has guided over 5,300 high school students on identity-defining journeys this year," Chikli stated, applauding the Marcus Foundation's vital role in the initiative.

Echoing Chikli's sentiments, Meir Holtz, CEO of the Mosaic Project, said, "The Big Tent Event marked the apex of North American high school trips to Israel. Mosaic United is proud of its partnership with RootOne in increasing the number of Jewish teens participating in this transformative experience."

Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli speaks at RootOne's summer event. (credit: ALEX PERRI, APEX MEDIA CREW, KOBO BACHAR) Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli speaks at RootOne's summer event. (credit: ALEX PERRI, APEX MEDIA CREW, KOBO BACHAR)

One particularly inspiring moment was when Israeli pop sensation Netta performed her famous song "Bassa Sababa." The empowering lyrics, coupled with Barzilai's dynamic stage presence, added a touch of magic to the day. The chorus of "Bassa Sababa," meaning "bummer awesome" could be heard echoing across the park, serving as an anthem of unity and resilience. 

RootOne's initiative extends beyond providing a summer trip to Israel. It's designed as a transformative, empowering, enriching, and educational experience that fosters self-discovery and solidifies the bond between Jewish teens and Israel. In this context, participants develop leadership skills, gain knowledge, and strengthen their Jewish identities. 

The project was initiated with an aspiration to strengthen the bond between North America's younger generation and the State of Israel. This objective emerged against the backdrop of a significant decline in recent years in the number of youths visiting Israel, particularly among non-Orthodox Jewish youth. This marks the second year that the Diaspora and the Fight Against Antisemitism Ministry have partnered in this endeavor through Mosaic United, which advocates for informal Jewish education globally. The project stipulates at least a three-week visit to Israel, supplemented by both a preparatory and a follow-up program, to ensure that the connection fostered is deep, ongoing, and not merely a one-time event.

One American participant testified to the impact of the initiative, "My whole perception and understanding of Israel and my Jewish identity has completely shifted since my trip."

In line with its mission to 'travel with a purpose,' RootOne aids affiliated trip providers, such as youth-serving organizations, residential camps, and Jewish community centers, by offering financial, organizational, and educational resources.



