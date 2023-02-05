The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Israel's Diaspora Affairs Ministry gets new name, director-general

The Israeli government approved the appointment of Avi Cohen Scali as director-general of the ministry, serving under Minister Amichai Chikli.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 22:22
Likud Party member Amichai Chikli during a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 28, 2022. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Likud Party member Amichai Chikli during a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on December 28, 2022.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The government has officially voted for the change of the name of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry to the Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry on Sunday. The change of the name of the ministry also included a transfer of the authorities of combating boycotts, sanctions and divestments (BDS) from the Foreign Ministry. 

The government also approved the appointment of Avi Cohen Scali as director-general of the ministry. Cohen Scali previously served as the director general of the Jerusalem and Heritage Ministry, as well as the Social Equality Ministry. He also held senior positions in the Prime Minister's Office, the Economy Ministry and the Finance Ministry. and other government bodies. He lives in Beit Shemesh, is married and the father of six.

"Avi Cohen Scali is a talented manager and has extensive knowledge of the work of the government ministries. I am confident that his appointment will cause the ministry to move forward."

Amichai Chikli

Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli said in a press release on Sunday that "Cohen Scali is a talented manager and has extensive knowledge of the work of the government ministries. I am confident that his appointment will cause the ministry to move forward."

Cohen Scali was quoted in the press release saying that he enters this position "with excitement and a great sense of responsibility." He explained that "the ministry is entrusted with two national issues: The relations of the State of Israel with the Jewish people in the Diaspora and the uncompromising struggle to eradicate the phenomenon of antisemitism delegitimization to the State of Israel."

Outgoing director-general of the ministry Tziona Koenig-Yair added that she wishes "great success to the new director-general of the Diaspora Affairs Ministry Avi Cohen Scali." She added that "our relations with the Jewish communities in the world and the fight against antisemitism are of strategic importance to the State of Israel."

Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli speaks at the Federation of Local Authorities conference in Tel Aviv, December 7, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli speaks at the Federation of Local Authorities conference in Tel Aviv, December 7, 2022. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Diaspora Affairs and Combat Antisemitism Ministry gets new staff

The Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry is expected to receive close to 30 employees of the Foreign Ministry, who worked for the Strategic Affairs Ministry till 2021, then the Naftali Bennett-Yair Lapid government closed their ministry down. The Strategic Affairs Ministry has been re-opened, with Ron Dermer as minister, but the focus of the ministry will be totally different and none of the former employees will continue with Dermer - rather with Chikli.

The Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry is expected to receive an additional NIS 120 million in its budget for the activities of combating antisemitism and combating the BDS movement. In addition, a sum of about NIS 100 million (in four years) is expected to be dedicated to a semi-government-owned company that used to be called Concert and now is called Voices of Israel. The purpose of this company, which is a joint venture with Jewish and Israeli philanthropists, is to combat BDS and promote pro-Israel narratives worldwide.



Tags bds israeli politics diaspora antisemitism Amichai Chikli
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by