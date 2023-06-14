Divergent views arise as Jewish student leaders express concerns over Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Amichai Chikli, while the European Jewish Association (EJA) defends Israeli politics and advocates for European Jewry, sending a strong statement: "European Jewry should not interfere with Israeli politics."

While participating at the American Jewish Committee (AJC) Global Forum in Tel Aviv, Avital Grinberg, President of the European Union of Jewish Students; Joel Rosen, President of the Union of Jewish Students (UK and Ireland); and Alissa Foster, President of the Australasian Union of Jewish Students, united in their condemnation of Chikli. They expressed deep concerns over his "extremist," views and "divisive" rhetoric.

Chikli blames J Street for controversial photo

In an interview on Kan Israeli TV, Chikli blamed left wing American J Street that they edited a photo in which it appears as if he is making a rude gesture during the Celebrate Israel Parade in New York.

The anchors challenged Chikli, saying that J Street is an “important” group in the Diaspora and asking why he didn’t explain to J Street that the photo was misconstrued.

“It’s not an important organization, it’s hostile,” he said in his Kan appearance, citing J Street’s advocacy for the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, which Israeli governments have reviled. “It’s a hostile organization that harms the interests of the state of Israel.”

Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli is seen addressing the American Jewish Committee (AJC) conference in Tel Aviv, on June 14, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Chikli also criticized J Street for receiving funding from George Soros, the progressive Jewish billionaire megadonor who has become a bogeyman for political conservatives. He said, “I have no expectation of J Street, which George Soros funded with $1 million, there’s no turning to him.”

The student leaders wrote: "As elected Jewish student leaders, we strive to represent all Jews in our community, irrespective of who they are, how they practice their Judaism and who they love. In line with these values and our commitment to Israel, we cannot normalize extremist views."

They emphasized, "Chikli has denigrated Reform Jews. In his words, 'they are going back to their roots in Germany of anti-Zionism and anti-nationalism. It's a tragedy that they are going there.' At a time when Jews in the diaspora face rising antisemitism, it is unconscionable for anyone who professes to be a Jewish leader to incite hatred towards other Jews."

The students' joint statement

The student leaders, in their joint statement, highlighted Chikli's past derogatory remarks against pride and his opposition to the pride flag. "Chikli described pride as 'disgraceful vulgarity' and sees the pride flag as an anti-Zionist symbol. In line with our commitment to inclusivity and combating prejudice, we cannot accept such divisive views."

Drawing attention to recent events, the student leaders criticized Chikli for employing George Soros to attack a diaspora Jewish organization. They emphasized the dangers of echoing historic antisemitic tropes. In their statement, they stressed, "When Elon Musk said Soros 'hates humanity' who seeks to 'erode the fabric of civilization', echoing historic antisemitic tropes, Chikli replied, 'Criticism of Soros (...) is anything but antisemitism, quite the opposite!' As campus leaders who fight antisemitism every day, we know the dangers of those tropes and those who defend them."

In response to the student leaders' statement, Alexander Benjamin, the Brussels Office Director for the European Jewish Association (EJA), expressed strong opposition. Benjamin argued, "European Jewry should not interfere with Israeli politics. Young people who publicly attack the world's only Jewish state and its democratically elected public representatives are displaying a breathtaking arrogance, a naivety, and a reckless and irresponsible attitude to the very country that represents their insurance policy."

Benjamin further stressed the tradition of working with elected governments in Israel despite differing opinions, saying, "For many years, all mainstream Jewish organizations worldwide worked with any elected government in Israel despite differences of opinion, and this should continue to remain the case."

While regretting the need for a robust response, Benjamin underscored the EJA's firm stance, stating, "Nonetheless, any body purporting to speak for Jewish students operating at a pan-European level has a deep responsibility towards European Jewry. It is clear that they have not understood this." He reiterated that the student leaders' statement should not be left unanswered.

Chikli said during the AJC closing plenary on Wednesday that in the past, BDS activists used demonstrate during lectures of Israeli speakers and leaders, "they would disturb and harass them."

"Unfortunately, today, some of us are acting even worse than those BDS activists, harassing Knesset members and ministers, sometimes even with violence on the streets of New York. Although this is a government that was elected by an overwhelming majority that was established without deceiving its voters, a government of 64 mandates," Chikli said.

Chikli declined to comment on these statements.