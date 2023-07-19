The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Blinken: US-Israel relationship based on shared democratic values

The Secretary of State’s remarks came amid heated debate among Israelis about the government’s proposed judicial reform.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 19, 2023 00:08
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets Israeli president Isaac Herzog in Washington, DC, October 25, 2022 (photo credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - Shared democratic values are an important part of the close ties between Israel and the US is based, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the start of a meeting with President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday.

“This is indeed a unique relationship grounded not only in a commitment to Israel’s security, but also in democratic values,” Blinken said. 

The Secretary of State’s remarks came amid heated debate among Israelis about the government’s proposed judicial reform and on a day in which mass protests took place across Israel.

Blinken praised Herzog's negotiation efforts

Blinken praised Herzog’s efforts to negotiate a compromise on the judiciary.

President Isaac Herzog and US counterpart Joe Biden meet in the White House on July 18, 2023 (credit: CHRIS KLEPONIS) President Isaac Herzog and US counterpart Joe Biden meet in the White House on July 18, 2023 (credit: CHRIS KLEPONIS)

“Bringing people together in affirmation of [democratic] values could not be more important,” he said.

Blinken and Herzog spoke of US-Israel cooperation against the Iranian threat, as well as US efforts towards expanding normalization between Israel and Arab states.

Herzog said that they would discuss Lebanon and Israel’s prisoners of war and missing in action in Gaza. Leah Goldin, the mother of Lt. Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held by Hamas since he was killed in battle during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, accompanied Herzog on his visit to Washington.

Blinken also noted Washington’s support for a two-state solution.

The Herzog-Blinken meeting came soon after Herzog met with US President Joe Biden in the White House.

Herzog will address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, in honor of the 75th anniversary of Israel’s independence.



