The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Do I need to immolate myself to be heard?': Goldin family protests at Protective Edge memorial

Ayelet Goldin, Hadar's sister, called out to Netanyahu "You are guilty, prime minister. You are abandoning soldiers and civilians."

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JUNE 29, 2023 19:42
Friends, family and activists hold a protest march calling for the return of killed Israeli soldiers Oron Shaul, Hadar Goldin and captive Israeli citizen Avera Mengistu near Ashdod, August 5, 2022 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Friends, family and activists hold a protest march calling for the return of killed Israeli soldiers Oron Shaul, Hadar Goldin and captive Israeli citizen Avera Mengistu near Ashdod, August 5, 2022
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The family of IDF Lt. Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held captive in Gaza for nine years, protested against government representatives at a memorial ceremony for Operation Protective Edge on Thursday, with Goldin's mother, Leah, stating she would immolate herself if that's what it would take to bring her son's body home.

"[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, [Benny] Gantz, [Defense Minister Yoav] Gallant, [IDF Chief of Staff] Herzi [Halevi], what do you want? Do you want me to immolate myself? No problem. I'll immolate myself like Itzik Saidan. That's what opened your eyes to deal with wounded veterans, so it's about time that you open your eyes to deal with the captives and their families. I have no problem immolating myself, I just need to choose the right time and place. Is that the only way you'll understand? Is this your language? It doesn't scare me," said Leah Goldin ahead of the ceremony.

"You can't boast about round after round [of fighting] and to say 'there'll be more killed, wounded, and captive.' We won't give up on the value of brotherhood, to return the soldiers from the battlefield. You send off our boys while hiding behind fences."

During the memorial ceremony, Netanyahu stated that he was committed to bringing home the soldiers and civilians being held captive in the Gaza Strip.

President Isaac Herzog stated during the ceremony "Operation Protective Edge ended nine years ago but the mission is not over. The State of Israel is obligated to return home the IDF soldiers who did not return from the battle - Lt. Hadar Goldin and St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul, and with them the civilians Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed."

Israelis Hadar Goldin, Oron Shaul, Avera Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayed being held by Hamas in Gaza (credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY/FACEBOOK)Israelis Hadar Goldin, Oron Shaul, Avera Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayed being held by Hamas in Gaza (credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY/FACEBOOK)

As Netanyahu left the ceremony, Ayelet Goldin, Hadar's sister, shouted toward him "Benjamin Netanyahu, look a bereaved sister in the eyes. You've been prime minister for nine years. Don't turn your back on me. What is there in the grave for nine years? Tzitzit and a bloodied uniform and my brother, whole and beautiful, is wallowing in Gaza. You know exactly where he is. You are guilty, prime minister, your hands bear the responsibility. Judaism and Israelism are our values, what are your values, prime minister? You are abandoning soldiers and civilians."

Netanyahu continued to walk away from Goldin as she protested. Herzog was seen in video from the scene standing next to Goldin while speaking to someone else nearby as she protested.

Goldin's father, Simcha, was reportedly blocked from entering the memorial ceremony.

Goldin was kidnapped during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 in an ambush by Hamas terrorists. St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul's body was also kidnapped in a separate attack during the 2014 operation. Hamas is also holding civilians Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed captive in Gaza.

Hamas says it held secret negotiations with Israel about captives

Late last year, Hamas published a photo of the Tavor rifle it claimed belonged to Goldin. The leader of the Hamas movement in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, stated during a ceremony at the time that Hamas has been holding “secret negotiations” with Israel concerning the captives its holding in Gaza.

The terrorist movement is demanding the release of all prisoners rearrested after being released in the Shalit deal and all female, minor, sick and elderly prisoners, as well any bodies being held by Israel, according to Sinwar.

“We will give the occupation a limited time to complete this deal, otherwise we will close the file of the four soldiers forever, and we will find another way to liberate our prisoners, God willing,” said Sinwar at the time. Mengistu and al-Sayed are both civilians, but Hamas refers to them as soldiers.

Last June, a former National Security Council official referred to as "Maoz" told KAN Reshet Bet radio that Israel was once "very close" to reaching a prisoner swap agreement to return the Israelis being held captive in the Gaza Strip.

"We have two civilians and two soldiers who are there and this needs to always be in front of our eyes and we need to do everything in order to return them. Hamas needs to understand that there is a line, a strong line, and not a line that is blurred all the time and is crossed," added Maoz. "I think that we were very close to a solution concerning the captives and missing, again, because of reasons that I don't want to get into at the moment, we did not reach a solution."

Additionally, last June, Hamas published footage showing al-Sayed lying in bed and breathing through an oxygen mask. Hamas warned that al-Sayed's health condition was deteriorating at the time, although there have been no public updates since then.

In 2021, Moshe Tal, the former IDF official responsible for captives, told Army Radio that "There was a window of opportunity and I have a hard time explaining why Israel froze it. Some will say that the political reality sets the tone and some will say that we are traumatized by the Shalit deal. I do not take it lightly, but trauma is not a work plan."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
5

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by