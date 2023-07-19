Jerusalem, Israel, June 22, 2023 — The work of Israeli grassroots organization, MAKOM Communities, has been recognized, with the organization receiving the Jerusalem Prize for Israel Unity.

MAKOM Communities is Israel’s national organization for strengthening social resilience and unity. Through philanthropic investments from Jewish National Fund-USA, the organization focuses on Israel’s geographic and social periphery, with over 20,000 MAKOM volunteers serving in areas related to social services, education, arts, and culture.

“Unity is the heart of our existence - as a nation, state, and society,” remarked the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, as he bestowed the award on MAKOM Communities. “Jewish and Israeli traditions aim for and need unity, cohesion, and solidarity.”

According to MAKOM Communities Director, Shosh Mitzman, the current year has seen her organization focus even more on bringing people together and leading by example.

Each year, the unique prize is awarded to four organizations in the local, national, international, and educational sectors. This year, MAKOM won in the National Award category for connecting people and society across Israel through social action.

“Now, more than ever, we are doing our most to bring people together, bridging the gaps in Israel’s frontier communities, creating dialogue amongst diverse groups, and promoting a brighter future for all people, said Mitzman. “Whether it’s feeding the hungry, making a lonely older person smile, or providing an opportunity for an at-risk teen to succeed, we at MAKOM make a difference in people’s lives every day.”

About Jewish National Fund-USA

Jewish National Fund-USA builds a strong, vibrant future for the land and people of Israel through bold initiatives and Zionist education. As a leading philanthropic movement, the organization supports critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel’s north and south as it develops new communities in the Negev and Galilee, connects the next generation to Israel, and creates infrastructure and programs that support ecology, people with disabilities, and heritage site preservation, all while running a fully accredited study abroad experience through its Alexander Muss High School in Israel. Learn more at jnf.org.