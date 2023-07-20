The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Community Contribution: Shufersal's "100 Wishes" Campaign for Make-A-Wish

By DENIS BAR AHARON
Published: JULY 20, 2023 14:00
(photo credit: PR)
(photo credit: PR)

Shufersal, in collaboration with Disney Israel, celebrating its 100 years of activity this summer, has decided to set a goal for itself - to fulfill over 100 wishes for children from Make-A-Wish who are suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

Disney and Shufersal have created an environmentally friendly multi-use bag featuring beloved characters from all times, and the proceeds will be directed towards granting wishes for over 100 sick children.

The sale of these multi-use bags at Shufersal stores for the benefit of Make-A-Wish children will begin on July 17, 2023, throughout the country.

"For every shopping bag sold, Shufersal will donate 5 shekels towards Make-A-Wish children." 

Make-A-Wish Israel works to fulfill the wishes of children aged 3-18 who are suffering from life-threatening illnesses. Disney and Make-A-Wish Israel have been partners for many years and have carried out joint campaigns to enable as many sick children as possible to fulfill their greatest wish.

This summer, Disney, Shufersal, and Make-A-Wish have set a goal for themselves: to fulfill the wishes of over 100 sick children who are waiting for their wish to come true all over the country.

Make-A-Wish Founder and CEO, Denise Bar-Aharon, said, "I invite you this summer to buy the wish bag at Shufersal and thus participate in granting more than 100 wishes for children who are suffering from life-threatening illnesses."

Disney Israel's CEO of the Trading Division, Karin Saar, said, "As the CEO of Disney Israel, I am proud and excited to join such an important goal together with our partners, Shufersal, and provide Make-A-Wish children with hope, strength, and joy during this complex period in their lives."

Make-A-Wish Israel is part of an international organization founded in the United States in 1980, with the aim of fulfilling the wishes of children between the ages of 3 and 18 who are coping with life-threatening illnesses.

Denise and Avi Bar-Aharon established the Israeli branch of Make-A-Wish together in 1996 in memory of their brother, David Sapir. Since its establishment, Make –A-Wish has fulfilled over 5,300 life-changing wishes for sick children.

In fulfilling a wish, Make –A-Wish strives to provide a powerful and life-changing experience, giving hope, strength, and joy during a difficult time in their lives. In many places around the world, doctors consider wish fulfillment as an integral part of supportive care.

