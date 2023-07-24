The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Vietnamese cars debut in Tel Aviv ahead of planned Israeli imports

The ceremony was part of a number of celebrations marking 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Vietnam.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 24, 2023 15:28
Right to left - Niv Oron, Shaun Beitner, Ly Duc Trung, Poli Mordechai, Tran Luu Quang, Thuy Bui Kim, Barak Cohen, and Ola Bernhardtz. (photo credit: GADI SIERRA)
Right to left - Niv Oron, Shaun Beitner, Ly Duc Trung, Poli Mordechai, Tran Luu Quang, Thuy Bui Kim, Barak Cohen, and Ola Bernhardtz.
(photo credit: GADI SIERRA)

Vietnamese car manufacturer VinFast debuted its vehicles in Israel for the first time on Monday at a special event at Tel Aviv's King David Tower.

The ceremony, ahead of an anticipated Free Trade Agreement that will be signed between Israel and Vietnam, saw the participation of several senior Vietnamese government officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang. 

Also, present at the event were Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Duc Trung, Vingroup deputy CEO Thuy Bui Kim, Novard Group owner Poli Mordechai, and B-EV Motors CEOs Niv Oron and Barak Cohen.

The latter two's firm is slated to be behind some of the first VinFast vehicle imports to Israel.

The ceremony was part of a number of celebrations marking 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Vietnam.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
3

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
4

New Russian warship with hypersonic missiles joins Black Sea fleet - report

The Russian corvette Aleksin fires missiles during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia July 31, 2022 (Illustrative).
5

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by