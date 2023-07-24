Vietnamese cars debut in Tel Aviv ahead of planned Israeli imports

Vietnamese car manufacturer VinFast debuted its vehicles in Israel for the first time on Monday at a special event at Tel Aviv's King David Tower.

The ceremony, ahead of an anticipated Free Trade Agreement that will be signed between Israel and Vietnam, saw the participation of several senior Vietnamese government officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang.

Also, present at the event were Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Duc Trung, Vingroup deputy CEO Thuy Bui Kim, Novard Group owner Poli Mordechai, and B-EV Motors CEOs Niv Oron and Barak Cohen.

The latter two's firm is slated to be behind some of the first VinFast vehicle imports to Israel.

The ceremony was part of a number of celebrations marking 30 years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Vietnam.