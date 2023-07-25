Celebrate Tu B’Av at the NEA Boutique Hotel in Shavei Zion

At the NEA Boutique Hotel in Shavei Zion, celebrate Tu B’Av with especially romantic packages.

Double accommodation on a bed and breakfast basis in the hotel restaurant, which includes two 30-minute treatments in the hotel's spa, a bottle of Cava in the room, free entry to the hotel's spa including the use of the spa facilities, indoor pool, outdoor pool, dry sauna and lounge, where light refreshments are served, and an upgrade to the spa wing based on availability.

Price: from NIS 1,800

A double spa package that includes two classic treatments for 45 minutes, breakfast in the hotel restaurant, and free use of all spa facilities including an indoor pool, an outdoor pool, a dry sauna, and a lounge with light refreshments.

Price: 880 NIS

The packages are valid on Monday and Tuesday, August 1-2.

For details and reservations: 04-9958888

NEA Boutique Hotel, address: 4 Ha’ela, Shavei Zion

Website: NEA Boutique Hotel

About the hotel:

The NEA Boutique Hotel in Moshav Shavei Zion in the Western Galilee by the sea invites you to find the peace and tranquility of nature, the spectacular views and gardens of the Galilee, the breath-taking coastline, and especially pampering rooms, beach house-style villas, spa rooms, and a variety of pampering treatments that the hotel offers for an unforgettable vacation experience in the North.

The hotel has 74 rooms divided into three different accommodation complexes spread over a huge garden of about 23 dunams. The central complex includes 45 well-designed guest rooms, most of which have balconies facing the sea or pastoral gardens. The spa complex includes 23 spacious boutique rooms, most of the spa rooms have a large and private sitting balcony, the guests of the complex enjoy a private pool of the spa wing when in winter it is covered and heated, a Watsu pool, a selection of facial and body treatments, treatment rooms for couples including a dry sauna. Entrance to the complex from the age of 18.

The hotel rooms are equipped with a Nespresso machine and pampering and personal bathrobes for each guest. The hotel has an impressive lobby, a rich drinks bar, a chef's restaurant, two conference and event halls, and a meeting room.

In NEA, there is a complex of villas that includes 6 luxurious villas in the style of beach houses with a deck balcony, a private heated pool for each villa, a living room, and an additional bedroom for children. The villas are suitable for a couple or a family with two children.

NEA Spa offers spacious treatment rooms for individuals and couples, in the spa relaxation areas immersed in an intoxicating view. The spa offers treatments that combine natural ingredients from the region, experiential body treatments from the Far East, wrap treatments, body peeling, beauty treatments, and skin care. In the spa complex, there is a private pool dedicated to Watsu treatments and special pampering packages.

NEA restaurant chef Shlomi Nahum has created a deep-rooted yet original and modern Galilean cuisine, combining fresh products from the nearest market and the sea. In the restaurant space, the kitchen is open to the eyes of the diners and the tabun oven creates a warm atmosphere for the restaurant's guests. The restaurant's guests enjoy spacious seating in the interior space and on the wide balcony overlooking the spectacular garden.