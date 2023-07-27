Herzliya resident arrested for embezzling income totaling NIS 6 million

Vared Ben-Ari, a Herzliya resident, was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of embezzling income she received from her ex-husband in the amount of approximately NIS 6 million.

She was brought before the Magistrate's Court in Tel Aviv, where a judge ordered that her name not be published to the public for the next 10 days.

Ben-Ari's arrest was part of an undercover investigation conducted by the Israel Tax Authority in Tel Aviv, where Ben-Ari did not report the large income she received from splitting from alleged investments in a foreign company.

Once the investigation was made public, investigators arrived at the suspect's house, seizing documents and computer materials. Ben-Ari and others that may have been involved in the embezzlement were interrogated and left with a warning.

Monthly paychecks for eight years

The investigation concluded that between the years 2013 and 2021, Ben-Ari received approximately NIS 50,000 per month in bank transfers and cash, which she did not report over the years or pay tax for according to the law. It wasn't until 2020 that the suspect in question at least partially reported the income that she made.

New Israeli Shekel banknotes and coins are seen in this picture illustration taken November 9, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/NIR ELIAS)

Ben-Ari was released under restrictive conditions, which include a ban on leaving the country for 180 days and a surety bond of NIS 300,000.