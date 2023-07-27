The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Poll: Israel is America’s top ally outside English-speaking world

The poll was conducted among 10,329 American adults on May 30-June 4, 2023.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 27, 2023 17:00
JERUSALEM SCHOOLCHILDREN hold Israeli and American flags during a rehearsal for former US President Barack Obama's visit to Israel in 2013. (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
JERUSALEM SCHOOLCHILDREN hold Israeli and American flags during a rehearsal for former US President Barack Obama’s visit to Israel in 2013.
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

Americans view Israel as the country’s top ally outside of the English-speaking world, a survey by Pew Research found.

Israel came in third place with 4%, following the UK at 22% and Canada at 6%. These results are consistent with past polling, going back to 2007.

Pew asked a sample of American adults who is the top ally of the US, without specific options for answers.

Nearly half (48%) of respondents declined to answer.

Republicans and Republican-leaning independents were more likely to name Israel (8%) than Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (1%).

The flags of Israel and the US are seen at a table during a meeting between officials from the two countries. (credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO) The flags of Israel and the US are seen at a table during a meeting between officials from the two countries. (credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)

Over three-quarters (79%) of respondents who named Israel identified as conservative Republicans.

Older Americans were also more likely to choose Israel.

Israel as America's top ally

Nearly all (94%) of those who named Israel as America's top ally said defense ties are very important to the relationship, higher than those who said so about the UK (86%) or Canada (78%).

More of those who named Israel also said that shared values (79%) are very important than those who named the UK (72%) or Canada (69%).

Asked who is the biggest threat to the US, China led with 50%, followed by Russia at 17%. North Korea was tied with the US itself at 2%.

The last time Pew asked the question, in 2019, China and Russia were tied. In 2014, Russia was considered the leading threat. In 2017, it was Iran, which no longer ranks among the top responses.

The poll was conducted among 10,329 American adults on May 30-June 4, 2023.



