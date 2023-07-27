Women breaking barriers into combat units amid reservists strike

Against the background of the major damage being caused to the motivation to serve in the IDF over the country’s judicial overhaul conflict, some young women remain full of motivation to serve in elite combat units.

Early preparations

In interviews on Wednesday, minutes after they finished a simulation for elite unit tryouts and were still full of sand, mud, and sweat, Topaz Dayagi, 19, and Li Hochman, 18, both from Even Yehuda, described their exhilaration at competing with men at high levels, as well as how they are coping with the current debate about IDF service.Dayagi said that “before this [simulation], I always worried about the physical and mental difficulties [of elite unit tryouts]. The ‘five fingers’ preparatory organization’s training helped. They worked us hard on simulations so we would finish on a high.“I have a high level of satisfaction after doing this. I had to wake up at 5 a.m. to get here on time. There is no other fulfillment like this. To focus on the goal and make sacrifices for it with a lot of our free time feels great and builds character,” she said.Dayagi added she felt fulfilled, and finished the multi-hour simulation “with a smile.”

The two explained that some of them already started preparatory activities as early as seventh to ninth grade. Others spent time in their later high school years, once or twice a week, working on different kinds of physical conditioning projects to be able to meet the IDF’s standards, while some spent a full year after 12th grade preparing.

Still, others did a crash course of only a few weeks leading into the simulation day. These forums gave young women opportunities to compete against each other and to get to know one another better.Hochman said she felt “very emotional and a ton of pressure right before the drills. It was hard to get to sleep last night. Will I do my best? And it was very, very hard to wake up so early in the morning. The race-crawling in the sand is hard and mentally challenging.“But these are the most satisfying kind of feelings,” she said. “We did more in one morning than many people do in a day. We can really help with our military service. We have a lot of pride . We competed with a group of very large men. This could deter lots of women and cause some anxiety, but if you understand you can do it all and you act with professionalism, then there is nothing you cannot achieve.”Dayagi added: “We should give women their place, that they can do these things along with the men to reach a high level. Whoever is first in a race, gets first,” it doesn’t matter whether it is a man or a woman.Hochman noted that “the whole week we work on conditioning in a mixed group, which is exceptional to have, and has significant benefits. We do running, swimming, crawling in the sand, and running carrying heavy weights for drills, which can make it easy to get tripped up. You need almost super strength.”They explained that in some forums, men and women trained together, while in others, the training was separate.Hochman said there was “one episode I remember” where she passed a man in a race. “We were doing the hike with heavy bags. I felt I could do it despite the difficulties. I could push forward even when the men felt it was hard. I could surge past a man, something which neither of us was expecting to see. The only ceiling is our imagination, so I always know I can do a lot more.”Asked what is next for them, Dayagi said, “In one week, in August, I will attend the tryouts for Oketz, which is combat, including using dogs.”

Hochman responded, “I also plan to do Oketz, but in a year, after doing the IDF preparatory-year program. My coach from Five Fingers was a company commander in Oketz. The sky’s the limit. Everything new is challenging. But this is a chance to be a positive influence and example.”

The defense echelon has been unstable and divided of late thanks to the coalition’s passing of the first law in its judicial overhaul campaign. Many pilots and intelligence officers in the reserves have threatened they would not volunteer for service, bringing the precariousness of the nation’s security to a new level.