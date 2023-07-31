The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Thousands of recruits join IDF in main recruitment period of the year

478 of the new soldiers are recent immigrants, while 471 soldiers are lone soldiers, who came to Israel to serve in the IDF.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 31, 2023 06:04
A new soldier on recruitment day into the IDF. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
A new soldier on recruitment day into the IDF.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The main recruitment period for the IDF's combat units, during which thousands of young men and women will join the ranks and begin their basic training, has begun in July and will continue until September.

Of the new recruits, 57.6% are men, while 42.4% of the new combat soldiers will be women.

Not all of the new recruits are 18-year-old recent highschool graduates, however. While the average age of the recruits is 18.9 years, the ages vary from the youngest recruit, who is 17 years and 7 months old, to the oldest who is 30 years and 10 months old.

Almost 500 of the new soldiers are recent immigrants (olim hadashim). 478 soldiers are olim, 313 of them men and 165 are women.

Russia is the country of origin of the most immigrant soldiers

471 soldiers are lone soldiers, who came to Israel to serve in the IDF and do not have families in the country.

New soldiers saying goodbye to their families on recruitment day. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)New soldiers saying goodbye to their families on recruitment day. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

The top five countries of origin of the immigrant soldiers are Russia, the US, Ethiopia, Ukraine and France. Among countries where only one soldier immigrated from are Estonia, South Korea, Greece, Martinique, Paraguay, Congo and Romania, among others.

The new soldiers are coming from across Israel, from the northern town of Metulla, where four of the recruits are from, to the southern town of Eilat, which sent 182 new soldiers.

The IDF also announced that starting on July 30, the combat intelligence corps will receive red combat boots, a new pin and a spotted desert beret.

The new pin was specially designed after years when the corps had no military pin. The new beret will replace the traditional desert beret.

The change is being made out of a desire to increase the military pride, based on a cohesive identity, while also strengthening the ties between the formations within the corps, according to the IDF.



