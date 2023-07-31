The Wine Festival will be launched on the evening of Tu B'Av and will be held during August, with world-renowned wineries, a refreshing summer menu, and a happy and international atmosphere.

During August, wine chain Wine Direct will host a pop-up wine bar with a variety of world-renowned wineries from different countries, where each evening will be centered on a different country or wine region.

On Tuesday, August 1, the evening of Tu B'Av, the international festival will open with selected wines from the south of France, on Wednesday, August 9, Rioja wines will be served, on Tuesday August 15, Monte wines, and on Thursday August 17, wines from South Africa, on 22, wines from the Loire Valley, and on August 24, wines from Burgundy. The festival will conclude on Tuesday, August 29 with wines from Portugal and Northern Spain.

Among the wineries that will participate in the activity - Château d'Esclans, Albert Bishou, Paco & Lola, Brunia and Delas.

(credit: Nati Levy)

During the festival, it will be possible to taste the wines and purchase a bottle of wine at the store price after tasting plus a NIS 25 corkage fee, sit on the balcony to enjoy the sunset or in the indoor hospitality space and enjoy the selected wine, alongside dishes that will be matched with the wines from the kitchen of the chef of Hederprati Elad Ben David, and all this in a welcoming atmosphere International with music to match the atmosphere.

Along with the existing menu, Ben David adapted dishes to the various wines, such as: fish sashimi on lavender cream, white fish tataki on beet salad, kalamata olive and anchovy croquettes, patatas bravas, pizza, lasagna, salty cheese pastry and tasso olives, fish cigar, asparagus on the griddle, egg white and parmesan aioli, local baked cheese gougeres, fish crudo, raw fish tartlet, fish confit in cazuela and churros with milk jam.

(credit: Nati Levy)

Behind the pop up wine bar venture is entrepreneur and producer Eyal Naor, the owner and manager of the EXP event production company and of the intimate hospitality spaces Hederprati, Lily - Chef’s Kitchen and Back Kitchen - three spaces that are located in Beit Panorama in south Tel Aviv.

Naor - who has more than 25 years of experience in the world of event production, comes to the field out of love and passion for food and hospitality.

The project comes to cater to an audience of various ages. People who want to avoid going into Tel Aviv can stay in south Tel Aviv with a solution of free parking and an entertainment experience where the wine is the center and the food is the accompaniment.

Wine Direct is the largest chain of wine and alcohol stores in Israel with 70 branches nationwide from Dan to Eilat. As part of the festival, the chain will present every evening a variety of exceptional wines from the world’s leading wine regions.

For reservations: Wine festival

Phone: 03-6888816 Address: 84 Derech Ben Zvi, Tel Aviv.