Israel sends fire-fighting team to aid Cyprus in Operation Wings of Fire

Israel sent firefighting planes to Cyprus to help put out wildfires on Monday.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides asked Israel for aid, leading to the launch of Operation Wings of Fire, with Israeli firefighters and planes headed to Limassol.

How is the IDF helping put out fires in Cyprus?

IDF “Samson” planes will help put out wildfires set off by a heatwave in the Eastern Mediterranean island state. In addition, the delegation includes two “air tractor” planes, firefighters on the ground with expertise in forest fires, and over six tons of equipment.

The same team, led by the National Security Ministry in cooperation with the IDF, Prime Minister’s Office, and the Foreign Ministry, among others, aided Greece two weeks ago.