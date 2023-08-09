El-Al flight transporting Israeli paralympic team lands in Netherlands

Members of the Israeli Paralympic delegation landed in the Netherlands on Wednesday morning with the help of El Al – the official carrier of the Israeli Paralympic Team – en route to Rotterdam, the site of the 2023 European Para Championships.

The initial flight, which carried members of the Israeli Basketball team, is one of many departing both this week and the next week to the Netherlands.

The European Paralympic Games, which began yesterday in Rotterdam, are widely considered the most significant and extensive competition before the 2024 Paris Olympics. Nearly all the disciplines that will compete in the Olympics will also compete in Rotterdam.

The games come as Israeli athletes hope to build on their success in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 2020 Israeli Paralympic delegation of 33 athletes –18 women and 15 men – competed in 11 sports and returned home with nine medals in swimming and rowing.

PARALYMPIAN IYAD SHALABI celebrates after bringing home the swimming gold for Israel in the 100-meter backstroke, September 2. (credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)

Israeli athletes and El Al

Roughly 60 Paralympic athletes and coaches who will compete in the various categories of the games will be transported to the games by El Al.

"We are proud to fly the athletes who inspire and pride and wish great success in the competitions,” said Dina Ben Tal-Ganansia, CEO of El Al. “For us in Israel, you are already champions," Tal-Ganansia declared.

"Thanks to (El-Al), together we will take off for the games," said Moshe Motz Matlon, MM Chairman of the Paralympic Committee.