The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

El-Al flight transporting Israeli paralympic team lands in Netherlands

The initial flight, which carried members of the Israeli basketball team, is one of many El-Al departing both this and next week to the Netherlands. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 9, 2023 06:42
Members of the 2023 Israeli Paralympic Team landed in the Netherlands ahead of the 2023 European Para Championships. (photo credit: EL AL)
Members of the 2023 Israeli Paralympic Team landed in the Netherlands ahead of the 2023 European Para Championships.
(photo credit: EL AL)

Members of the Israeli Paralympic delegation landed in the Netherlands on Wednesday morning with the help of El Al – the official carrier of the Israeli Paralympic Team – en route to Rotterdam, the site of the 2023 European Para Championships.

The initial flight, which carried members of the Israeli Basketball team, is one of many departing both this week and the next week to the Netherlands. 

The European Paralympic Games, which began yesterday in Rotterdam, are widely considered the most significant and extensive competition before the 2024 Paris Olympics. Nearly all the disciplines that will compete in the Olympics will also compete in Rotterdam.

The games come as Israeli athletes hope to build on their success in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The 2020 Israeli Paralympic delegation of 33 athletes –18 women and 15 men – competed in 11 sports and returned home with nine medals in swimming and rowing.

PARALYMPIAN IYAD SHALABI celebrates after bringing home the swimming gold for Israel in the 100-meter backstroke, September 2. (credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS) PARALYMPIAN IYAD SHALABI celebrates after bringing home the swimming gold for Israel in the 100-meter backstroke, September 2. (credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)

Israeli athletes and El Al

Roughly 60 Paralympic athletes and coaches who will compete in the various categories of the games will be transported to the games by El Al.

"We are proud to fly the athletes who inspire and pride and wish great success in the competitions,” said Dina Ben Tal-Ganansia, CEO of El Al. “For us in Israel, you are already champions," Tal-Ganansia declared.

"Thanks to (El-Al), together we will take off for the games," said Moshe Motz Matlon, MM Chairman of the Paralympic Committee.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by