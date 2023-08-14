The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
China adds Israel to its recommended list for group tourism

Following the efforts of the Tourism Ministry and the Chinese ambassador to Israel, tourism and flights between the two countries is expected to increase.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 05:37
A Chinese delegation marches in support of Israel, September 24, 2013. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Chinese delegation marches in support of Israel, September 24, 2013.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Chinese government announced on Thursday that it has added Israel to its list of approved countries for group travel from China 

The announcement comes following the efforts of Tourism Minister Haim Katz and Chinese Ambassador to Israel Tsai Ron, who have been working to deepen tourism between the two countries.

During the pandemic, all travel between China and Israel ceased and it has been slow to reopen.

According to the Tourism Ministry’s data, over 60% of Chinese tourism to Israel in 2019, estimated at 150,000 visitors, came from group tours.

With the number of flights and group trips from China to Israel expected to increase, the Tourism Ministry is preparing to expand marketing operations and improve the experience of Chinese tourists in Israel.

Chinese and Israeli flags are seen on a table during a signing ceremony in Tel Aviv, 2014 (credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)Chinese and Israeli flags are seen on a table during a signing ceremony in Tel Aviv, 2014 (credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

China-Israel tourism

"I welcome the decision and thank the Chinese ambassador to Israel Tsai Ron, for his cooperation and efforts to add Israel as a recommended country for group tours,” said Katz.

“This will dramatically increase the volume of incoming tourism from China. The Asian market has enormous potential, we will continue to work to bring it to fruition.”

Ambassador Ron recently informed Minister of Tourism Katz about the decision to increase the number of flights between the countries, and that China plans to take part in the 2024 International Tourism Fair held in Israel.

There are currently direct fights to Israel from Beijing and Shanghai, and direct flights from Shenzhen to Israel are expected to begin soon.



