Tel Aviv terror victim saves another two lives with cornea donations

The corneas of the eyes of the late Chen Amir, who was killed in a terror attack in Tel Aviv earlier this month, were successfully transplanted in two individuals on Sunday.

The transplants were performed at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center.

Those that received the transplants were a 75-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman.

The terror attack that took his life

Amir was killed in a terror shooting at the pedestrian mall Nahalat Binyamin on August 5 and was buried the next day in the evening in the cemetery at Kibbutz Reim. He leaves behind a wife and three daughters. His family agreed to donate his organs.

He was patrolling on motorcycles when he noticed a suspicious person. After not responding to calls made by Chen and his colleague, the suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire. Amir was shot in the head. His murderer was killed on site.

Hundreds attend the funeral of Chen Amir, a municipal security patrolman who was killed in a terror attack yesterday in Tel Aviv, at the cemetery in Kibbutz Reim, August 6, 2023 (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

“Chen is the most wonderful man in the world, an amazing husband, a wonderful person, and the father of three daughters,” Chen's widow said, “a lovely son and an amazing brother, an amazing brother-in-law. He is a fighter... I hope we can get through this, me and the girls.”

Noah Michaeli and Ariella Marsden contributed to this report.