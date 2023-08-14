The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Tel Aviv terror victim saves another two lives with cornea donations

Those that received the transplants were a 75-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 13:04
Chen Amir, who was murdered by a terrorist in Tel Aviv on Saturday, August 5, 2023. (photo credit: COURTESY OF FAMILY)
Chen Amir, who was murdered by a terrorist in Tel Aviv on Saturday, August 5, 2023.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF FAMILY)

The corneas of the eyes of the late Chen Amir, who was killed in a terror attack in Tel Aviv earlier this month, were successfully transplanted in two individuals on Sunday.

The transplants were performed at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center.

Those that received the transplants were a 75-year-old man and an 81-year-old woman.

The terror attack that took his life

Amir was killed in a terror shooting at the pedestrian mall Nahalat Binyamin on August 5 and was buried the next day in the evening in the cemetery at Kibbutz Reim. He leaves behind a wife and three daughters. His family agreed to donate his organs.

He was patrolling on motorcycles when he noticed a suspicious person. After not responding to calls made by Chen and his colleague, the suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire. Amir was shot in the head. His murderer was killed on site.

Hundreds attend the funeral of Chen Amir, a municipal security patrolman who was killed in a terror attack yesterday in Tel Aviv, at the cemetery in Kibbutz Reim, August 6, 2023 (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90) Hundreds attend the funeral of Chen Amir, a municipal security patrolman who was killed in a terror attack yesterday in Tel Aviv, at the cemetery in Kibbutz Reim, August 6, 2023 (credit: CHAIM GOLDBEG/FLASH90)

Chen is the most wonderful man in the world, an amazing husband, a wonderful person, and the father of three daughters,” Chen's widow said, “a lovely son and an amazing brother, an amazing brother-in-law. He is a fighter... I hope we can get through this, me and the girls.”

Noah Michaeli and Ariella Marsden contributed to this report.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
4

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
5

Israeli model accompanying Travis Scott kicked out of Egypt hotel

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by