The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Terror attack in Tel Aviv: Man critically injured, terrorist shot

The wounded man was taken to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 5, 2023 19:00

Updated: AUGUST 5, 2023 19:18
The scene of a terrorist shooting in Tel Aviv on Saturday, August 5, 2023. (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
The scene of a terrorist shooting in Tel Aviv on Saturday, August 5, 2023.
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

A man was critically injured in a terror shooting on Montefiore Street in Tel Aviv on Saturday afternoon, Israel Police said.

The wounded man was given initial medical treatment by Magen David Adom (MDA) at the scene before being taken to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. According to MDA, the victim is in his 40s and suffered a penetrating injury.

"We arrived on scene to find a great deal of commotion," said MDA EMTs Shai Bachar and Shimon Pinchas shared. "A 40-year-old man was lying unconscious, with no pulse and no breathing, and had sustained penetrating injuries to his body. We immediately initiated CPR and transported him to the hospital in a MDA mobile intensive care unit. He remains in critical condition."

The terrorist was shot, and Israel Police said MDA was treating him at the scene.

This is a developing story.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by