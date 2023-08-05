Terror attack in Tel Aviv: Man critically injured, terrorist shot

A man was critically injured in a terror shooting on Montefiore Street in Tel Aviv on Saturday afternoon, Israel Police said.

The wounded man was given initial medical treatment by Magen David Adom (MDA) at the scene before being taken to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. According to MDA, the victim is in his 40s and suffered a penetrating injury.

"We arrived on scene to find a great deal of commotion," said MDA EMTs Shai Bachar and Shimon Pinchas shared. "A 40-year-old man was lying unconscious, with no pulse and no breathing, and had sustained penetrating injuries to his body. We immediately initiated CPR and transported him to the hospital in a MDA mobile intensive care unit. He remains in critical condition."

The terrorist was shot, and Israel Police said MDA was treating him at the scene.

This is a developing story.