Israel Police find crystal meth, heroin hidden in Kinder Surprise eggs

Undercover Rehovot Israel Police officers were in for a surprise this week when they discovered packets of crystal meth and heroin in a Kinder Surprise egg capsule, the police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

An indictment was filed on Tuesday against the Rehovot resident in his 20s who was in possession of the egg. Like the Easter bunny, the suspect is alleged to have made home deliveries -- drug trafficking by electric scooter to give clients their fix.

Police had caught the suspect in the act, and searched him and his vehicle. Police found an egg capsule. A favorite of children, Kinder Surprise eggs are chocolate eggs with orange capsules inside that contain small toys that often require assembly. Some parents are concerned that the capsules present a choking hazard, but the egg found by police presented a different health risk altogether.

Opening the egg, police found it packed with small packets of the drugs crystal meth and heroin. Police determined on Tuesday that they had enough evidence from the egg hunt to detain the criminal until the end of judicial proceedings.

The children's staple has a long and sordid history of being used to conceal and transport illicit substances.

Police find crystal meth, heroin hidden in Kinder Surprise egg capsule (ISRAEL POLICE)

Surprise substances

In January an Irish national was found by Australian Border Forces to have six of the egg capsules hidden in his bottom, BBC reported. After he laid the eggs, they were found to contain about 120 grams of cocaine. The 28-year-old faced 25 years in prison.

In 2001, the Guardian reported on a 14-year-old British boy who ran a drug dealing network in which he hid drugs in Kinder eggs -- so much so that he was reportedly nicknamed the "Kinder Surprise kid."

Tel Aviv Yasam police made their own bust on Tuesday when they raided a suspect’s warehouse and apartment, discovering 2.3kg of marijuana, hashish, and hashish oil in bags and bottles. Police also discovered 9,500 NIS in cash, 5 5.56 mm bullets, and explosives.

The 20-year-old suspect from south Tel Aviv was arrested and brought in for questioning.